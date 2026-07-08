The fee structure for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) has been replaced by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), news agency PTI said, citing a notification by the markets regulator.

As per the notification the registration fee for overseas investors will be in a rupee-dominated structure. Prior to this amendment, the fee structure for FPIs and FCVIs was US-dollar denominated, the PTI report added.

SEBI revises registration fee structure to Rs 2.3 lakh

To bring in this amendment, the markets regulator has revised the rules governing FPIs, and the new regulation will come into effect after six months, it added. The notification issued on July 3 read that the registration fee-structure for Category-I FPIs and FVCIs has been revised to Rs 2.3 lakh from $ 2,500.

SEBI mandates birth date inclusion for FPIs

The market regulator has also amended the common application used for registrations by FPIs. As per the new rules, FPIs are mandated to include their birth date or date of incorporation in the common application form. This has been done to smoothen their Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotment, the report added.

Also, the notification read that Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) have to remit the registration fees to the markets regulator within five working days of being granted registration.

“Every designated depository participant shall remit the fees collected from the foreign portfolio investors in INR to the Board in the case of initial registration, within five working days from the date of grant of certificate of registration to the foreign portfolio investor, along with the details in the format, as may be specified from time to time,” PTI quoted SEBI’s notification, as saying.

What are FPIs and FCVIs?

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) refers to overseas entities, individuals or institutions that primarily invest in listed securities. They buy/sell stocks, bonds, mutual funds available on NSE and BSE. FPIs are required to register SEBI via Designated Depository Participants (DDPs).

Foreign Capital Venture Institutions (FCVIs) are foreign individuals and entities that usually invest in unlisted securities, start-ups, early-stage companies etc. They are required to obtain registration from SEBI (or through a DDP) to operate in the country.

(With inputs from new agency PTI)