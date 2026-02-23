India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) dominated Google searches with the lender announcing several major developments. The state-owned bank is in focus on potential collaboration with Japanese lenders on acquisition finance.

Also SBI’s asset management arm, SBI Mutual Fund is likely to list by September 2026. The bank’s share price has gained over 14% ever since it reported its robust financials for Q3.

Here are five major reasons why SBI has been topping google searches

1. Collaboration Talks with Japanese Lenders for M&A Financing

The state-owned bank is in talks with Japanese lenders to partner on acquisition finance. Under the central bank’s new rules, the bank can fund up to ₹94,000 crore to borrowers looking at acquisition finance.

SBI’s chairman remarked that they have been working with foreign lenders and particularly with Japanese lenders, as they are active in the acquisition finance front. “We have been talking to Japanese banks mainly because they are active in that. But, there is no preference for anyone,” Setty said, as per PTI’s report.

2. Record-breaking Q3 FY26 profit

For Q3FY26, the bank reported its highest ever quarterly standalone performance, as its standalone net profit rose 24% YoY at Rs 21,028 crore. The profit came largely on the back of an increase in net interest income (NII), which rose 9% year-on-year, and also improved asset quality and healthy credit growth boosted the bank’s financials.

With strong Q3 results, SBI briefly overtook ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the fourth largest company in terms of market capitalisation. This stock is currently trading near its record high levels and has climbed nearly 79% from its 52-week low.

3. Share price rally and analyst optimism

The shares price of SBI has been trading significantly higher in February with brokerages such as Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Nomura, JM Financial, and Axis Securities maintaining a Buy rating on the stock.

With the lender’s strong Q3 performance, several brokerages are of the view that SBI’s improving asset quality, steady margins and strong loan growth provide comfort over its stock. Over the past six months the bank’s stock has delivered a return of 49%, while over the past one year the bank’s stock has climbed by over 69%.

4. SBI Mutual Fund DRHP filing on the horizon

SBI’s chairman, C S Setty in an event confirmed that SBI Mutual Fund will file a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the initial public offer by March, aiming to get listed by September this year according to a PTI report.

The country’s biggest asset manager is expected to raise over $1 billion through the issue, with promoters set to trim their holdings, according to a mix of regulatory filings and media reports.

According to Bloomberg, SBI Mutual Fund has appointed nine banks to advise on the proposed offering, which may raise around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2026. The bankers include Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, ICICI Securities, and JM Financial, along with Indian units of Citigroup, HSBC, and Bank of America.

5. SBI as PSU Banking Leader

The Nifty PSU Bank hit multiple record highs in February, even outperforming Nifty 50. SBI, which carries the heaviest weight of over 52% in the index, accelerated the rally for the PSU index which recorded a weekly gain of 5.45%.

With SBI’s blockbuster Q3 results, investor optimism over other state-owned banks like PNB, Canara Bank, or Bank of Baroda has also gained momentum.