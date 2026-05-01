Your Friday night plans might get disrupted over the late paycheque. In case you are wondering why your salary hasn’t been credited, it is because several bank branches across the country are shut for Buddha Purnima today.

Just like last month when banks were shut on April 1 for their year end finalisations. 

Banks closed on May 1

Banks across most parts of India are closed on account of various occasions like Buddh Purnima, Maharashtra Day, May Day (Labour Day), and birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. 

🏦 RBI Holiday Alert

Banks Closed Across Major Cities
on May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Multiple occasions trigger holiday across India

📋 Reasons for Closure
🙏 Buddha Purnima
🌸 Maharashtra Day
May Day / Labour Day
🎂 Birth Anniv. – Pandit Raghunath Murmu
Banks Closed
New Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bengaluru Hyderabad Most Major Cities
Banks Open (Limited Operations)
Ahmedabad Bhubaneswar Chandigarh Gangtok Jaipur Kohima Shillong

⚠️ Advisory: Even in cities where banks are open, operations may be limited. Contact your nearest branch before visiting for over-the-counter transactions.

Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com

As per the RBI holiday calendar banks will be closed in the national capital New Delhi, the financial capital Mumbai and most major cities on Friday, May 1. 

ALSO READ

But don’t worry your weekend plans won’t get fully spoiled as Saturday, May 2 is a working day for banks following their regular schedule, so it is most likely you will receive your much awaited salary the very next day.

Banks open in some cities

However lenders across Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima, and Shillong will continue with their usual operations. 

But even in these cities lenders might have limited their operations, so it is best to contact your nearby branch in case you need to avail some over the counter transactions.

Upcoming bank holidays in May

Here is a look at other bank holidays in May 

📅 Full Holiday Calendar

Bank Holidays in May 2025

As per RBI holiday calendar | All major cities covered

Date Region Occasion
May 1
Thursday 		Most Cities
Buddha Purnima / Maharashtra Day / Labour Day Also: Birth Anniv. Pandit Raghunath Murmu
May 9
Thursday 		West Bengal
Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary
May 10
Saturday 		All Cities
2nd Saturday — Weekly Closure
May 16
Saturday 		Sikkim
Sikkim State Day
May 26
Tuesday 		Agartala
(Tripura)
Birth Anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam
May 27
Wednesday 		Most Cities
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) / Id-ul-Zuha
May 28
Thursday 		Some Cities
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) Observed a day later in select regions
Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com

West Bengal: Banks closed  on May 9

Paying tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, financial institutions across West Bengal will be closed on Thursday, May 9. Banks across the rest of the country will also be closed following their usual weekly closure of second saturday. 

ALSO READ

So we can all celebrate his birthday! Yay!

On Saturday, May 16, banks across Sikkim will be closed in observance of  the State Day. On Tuesday, May 26 financial institutions in Tripura’s city of Agartala will be closed  in honor of the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam. 

Banks across most cities will be closed on Wednesday, May 27 for Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha, and in some cities banks will be shut on Thursday, May 28, the very next day,  in observance of the same festival.