Your Friday night plans might get disrupted over the late paycheque. In case you are wondering why your salary hasn’t been credited, it is because several bank branches across the country are shut for Buddha Purnima today.

Just like last month when banks were shut on April 1 for their year end finalisations.

Banks closed on May 1

Banks across most parts of India are closed on account of various occasions like Buddh Purnima, Maharashtra Day, May Day (Labour Day), and birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

🏦 RBI Holiday Alert Banks Closed Across Major Cities

on May 1, 2025 (Thursday) Multiple occasions trigger holiday across India 📋 Reasons for Closure 🙏 Buddha Purnima 🌸 Maharashtra Day ✊ May Day / Labour Day 🎂 Birth Anniv. – Pandit Raghunath Murmu Banks Closed Banks Closed New Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bengaluru Hyderabad Most Major Cities Banks Open (Limited Operations) Banks Open (Limited Operations) Ahmedabad Bhubaneswar Chandigarh Gangtok Jaipur Kohima Shillong ⚠️ Advisory: Even in cities where banks are open, operations may be limited. Contact your nearest branch before visiting for over-the-counter transactions. Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com

As per the RBI holiday calendar banks will be closed in the national capital New Delhi, the financial capital Mumbai and most major cities on Friday, May 1.

But don’t worry your weekend plans won’t get fully spoiled as Saturday, May 2 is a working day for banks following their regular schedule, so it is most likely you will receive your much awaited salary the very next day.

Banks open in some cities

However lenders across Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima, and Shillong will continue with their usual operations.

But even in these cities lenders might have limited their operations, so it is best to contact your nearby branch in case you need to avail some over the counter transactions.

Upcoming bank holidays in May

Here is a look at other bank holidays in May

📅 Full Holiday Calendar Bank Holidays in May 2025 As per RBI holiday calendar | All major cities covered Date Region Occasion Thursday Most Cities Buddha Purnima / Maharashtra Day / Labour Day Also: Birth Anniv. Pandit Raghunath Murmu Thursday West Bengal Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary Saturday All Cities 2nd Saturday — Weekly Closure Saturday Sikkim Sikkim State Day Tuesday Agartala

(Tripura) Birth Anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam Wednesday Most Cities Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) / Id-ul-Zuha Thursday Some Cities Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) Observed a day later in select regions Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com

West Bengal: Banks closed on May 9

Paying tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, financial institutions across West Bengal will be closed on Thursday, May 9. Banks across the rest of the country will also be closed following their usual weekly closure of second saturday.

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So we can all celebrate his birthday! Yay!

On Saturday, May 16, banks across Sikkim will be closed in observance of the State Day. On Tuesday, May 26 financial institutions in Tripura’s city of Agartala will be closed in honor of the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Banks across most cities will be closed on Wednesday, May 27 for Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha, and in some cities banks will be shut on Thursday, May 28, the very next day, in observance of the same festival.