Navratna PSU Rail Vikas Nigam posted a 19% year-on-year rise in its Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 159 crore against Rs 134 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, its profit declined around 13% from Rs 181 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

The state-run-railway company reported its consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter at Rs 4,321, rising over 10% from Rs 3,908 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue fell 35% against Rs 6,695 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

Q1 FY27 EBITDA at Rs 185 crore

On the operational front, the PSUs‘ EBITDA stood at Rs 185 crore, rising sharply against Rs 56 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. EBITDA margin registered a growth of 287 basis points to 4.3% from 1.43% reported in the quarter ended June 2025.

The company’s total expenses jumped 7% YoY to Rs 4,244 crore from Rs 3,972 crore reported in the same quarter last year, while sequentially expenses declined 35% from Rs 6,534 crore reported in the previous quarter.

RVNL share price

RVNL’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade flat on the NSE at Rs 230. Over the past three months, its share price has fallen by 24%, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 27%.

About the company

The company is the Indian central government’s public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Railways. Its operations span executing railway infrastructure projects, railway electrification and signalling, development of metro rail projects, and more.