The Assam Cabinet approved JK Lakshmi Cement Limited’s proposed investment of Rs 11,000 crore in the state. The project will include a clinker manufacturing unit and four cement grinding units.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on September 24. Along with the cement project, the state government cleared an Asian Development Bank-backed wetland programme, additional financial support for Orunodoi beneficiaries, a tea-garden bonus and measures to support eligible manufacturing units.

Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Of the total cost, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Loan will bear Rs 637.504 crore, while the Government of Assam Share will Rs 159.376 crore. As a part of the project, restoration and rehabilitation work will be undertaken of at least… pic.twitter.com/oIc0uvqLZD — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

Cement project to include 5 units

The approved proposal covers one clinker manufacturing plant and four associated cement grinding units. Clinker is the intermediate material used to produce cement, while grinding units process clinker into finished cement products. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the investment would generate about 2,000 direct employment opportunities in Assam.

“The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the proposed investment of Rs 11,000 crore of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited towards establishment of a clinker manufacturing unit and four associated cement grinding units in the state of Assam,” CM Sarma said.

Eligible manufacturing units under the UNNATI 2024 scheme that missed the September 30 registration deadline will receive state capital investment subsidies, ensuring they do not lose support due to registration delays.

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Wetland and fisheries project in Assam

In a related decision, the state govt approved the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 797 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 637.504 crore will come as a loan from the Asian Development Bank, while the Assam government will contribute Rs 159.376 crore.

The project will focus on restoring and rehabilitating at least 102 neglected community wetlands, locally known as beels. It will also support fisheries infrastructure, equipment, livelihoods and entrepreneurship linked to wetland-based communities.

CM Sarma said the project would combine ecological restoration with economic activities for communities dependent on fisheries and other wetland resources.

In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we approved important decisions ✅₹796cr Wetland and Fisheries transformation plan under SWIFT

✅Subsidised Dal & sugar at ₹100

✅Financial support for agripreneurs under AIF

✅ Land for Agriculture College, Patharkandi And much more pic.twitter.com/Jtmef2axjM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2026

Spices Board laboratory in Guwahati

Separately, the government approved a rent-based or pro bono model for constructing a laboratory and related infrastructure for the Spices Board at Ulubari in Guwahati. The Agriculture Department, in coordination with the Public Works Department (Buildings), will construct the facility according to the design and technical specifications provided by the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The laboratory is expected to support testing, certification and other activities related to spices produced and marketed from the region.

Festive and welfare measures

Additionally, there will be an increase in the monthly Orunodoi assistance for October as a special Durga Puja measure. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 instead of the regular Rs 1,250 for the month, an increase of Rs 250.

“The Cabinet has decided to give Rs 1,500 to the Orunodoi beneficiaries as a part of the Orunodoi monthly incentive for the month of October instead of the regular Rs 1,250 grant as a gift on the occasion of Durga Puja,” CM Sarma said.

The enhanced payment will provide temporary additional support to beneficiaries during the festive period.

20% bonus for ATCL tea workers

The Cabinet also cleared a 20% bonus for eligible workers and employees of tea gardens operated by the Assam Tea Corporation Limited which covers workers and employees associated with ATCL-managed gardens. The bonus is in line with payments being made by several privately managed tea gardens, the government said.

The tea sector remains a key source of employment in Assam, particularly in the state’s rural and plantation regions.

The Cabinet approved October 17, 2026, as an additional Durga Puja holiday for state government employees. This will be added to the four Puja holidays already notified by the government. The decision forms part of the state’s festive measures announced ahead of Durga Puja.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund support

Now, there will be clear guidelines for providing financial assistance towards the mandatory promoter contribution under the Central government’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Under the approved structure, the state government will bear the entire 10% promoter contribution required from collective entities such as farmer producer organisations, farmer producer companies, primary agricultural credit societies and cooperatives.

For individual beneficiaries—including farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, self-help groups and joint liability groups—the state will contribute 5%, while the beneficiary will provide the remaining 5%. The assistance is expected to lower the upfront financial burden for agricultural and allied-sector projects seeking support under the fund.

The Cabinet also approved the supply of subsidised sugar to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act for October 2026. Sugar will be supplied at Rs 30 per kilogram. Beneficiaries will be able to purchase both masur dal and sugar for a combined price of Rs 100 during the month.

The state govt also extended the minimum pay scale to an additional 166 muster-roll, casual and fixed-pay workers with effect from September 1, 2026.

Land for agriculture, college and industrial estate

The government approved the allotment of 256 bighas of land at Duhalia Hill Part-IV in Sribhumi district (Karimganj) for setting up a College of Agriculture under Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 504 bighas of government land in the Hajo revenue circle for an industrial estate in Kamrup district.

The land will be transferred to the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department after de-reservation of the existing VGR land. An equivalent 504-bigha parcel at Dokania village will be reserved as VGR land in lieu of the land being used for the industrial estate.

The Assam Cabinet’s decisions combine industrial investment with measures aimed at supporting farmers, tea workers, welfare beneficiaries and local infrastructure. The JK Lakshmi Cement project and proposed industrial estate could talk about manufacturing and employment, while the wetland restoration programme, agriculture funding support and festive relief measures address environmental and social needs across the state.