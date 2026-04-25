The oil to new energy conglomerate, Reliance Industries has announced its quarterly financial performance and also the annual dividend for FY26.

Following its usual trend, the Mukesh-Ambani led company has recommended one dividend for FY26.

Here are all the details you need to know:

Reliance Industries: Board recommends dividend Rs 6 per share

For FY26, RIL’s senior management has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company has not announced the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, nor has the date for the AGM been disclosed.

“We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid,” RIL stated in its regulatory filing.

In FY25, Reliance Industries had paid out a final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share. Over the past nine years the company has been following a trend of paying out just one final dividend.

Reliance Industries: Q4 profit declines 12% YoY

For the reporting quarter, RIL clocked a YoY decline of over 12% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16,971 crore against Rs 19,407 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its bottomline fell by nearly 9% from Rs 18,645 crore posted in the previous quarter.

The fall in profit has mainly been attributed to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher finance costs

“PAT (profit after tax) lower with higher finance cost and depreciation due to operationalization of 5G spectrum assets,” the company said in its investor presentation.

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “Through fiscal FY2025-26 we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world.”

He added that the breadth of RIL’s portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped the company navigate volatility in the external environment.

Reliance Industries: Q4 revenue declines nearly 13% YoY

However, the conglomerate’s consolidated revenue from operations saw steady growth, as the company’s March quarter topline increased by nearly 13% YoY to Rs 2,98,621 crore against Rs 2,64,673 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by nearly 11% against Rs 2,69,496 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Reliance Industries: Q4 EBITDA largely stable

RIL’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was largely stable ,attributable to strong contributions from domestic-oriented consumer businesses, the company stated.

Q4FY26 EBITDA stood at Rs 48,737 crore, down 0.3% YoY from Rs 48,588 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Reliance Industries: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Friday’s trade at Rs 1,331, down nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month the stock has declined by nearly 6%, while over the past six months the share price has fallen by more than 10%.

So far this year the stock has slipped down by over 15%.