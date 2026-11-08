The government has launched the ninth round of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks, offering 20 blocks across eight states as it seeks to boost domestic mineral availability and attract greater private investment.

The Ministry of Mines has also opened the third round of auctions for Exploration Licences, allowing companies to search for deep-seated and critical minerals before mining begins.

What is on offer

The 20 mineral blocks in the ninth tranche are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal. The minerals include graphite, glauconite, vanadium, gallium, titanium, rare earth elements, bauxite, aluminous laterite, potash, halite and tungsten.

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Chhattisgarh has the largest share with five blocks, followed by Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal with three each. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have two blocks each, while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have one block each.

These minerals are important for sectors such as clean energy, electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, fertilisers, defence, aerospace and electronics. The government says the auctions are part of its broader effort to strengthen mineral security and support India’s energy transition.

Previous auction record

The latest round follows eight earlier tranches in which 100 unique critical and strategic mineral blocks were offered. Of these, 64 blocks were successfully auctioned, giving the process a success rate of 64 per cent.

“In the previous eight tranches, 100 unique critical and strategic mineral blocks were offered, of which 64 have been successfully auctioned, a success rate of 64 per cent,” the Ministry of Mines said in an official statement.

The government has been trying to improve participation and auction outcomes through policy changes. On October 16, it notified the Mineral (Auction) Third Amendment Rules, 2026, reducing the minimum number of technically qualified bidders required for the second round of auctions for Part D minerals from three to two.

The ministry said the change has been included in the tender documents for the current auction rounds. It added that the reform addresses one of the key reasons why some mineral blocks had remained unsold in earlier rounds.

Exploration licences launched

Alongside the mineral block auctions, the Ministry of Mines has launched the third tranche of auctions for Exploration Licences. These licences are for blocks located in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

The exploration blocks contain copper, vanadium, rare earth elements, potash and halite, along with associated mineralisation. Exploration Licences were introduced through Section 10BA of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

They allow private companies to explore 29 critical and deep-seated minerals listed in the Seventh Schedule of the Act before actual mining begins. So far, 11 exploration licence blocks have been successfully auctioned in the first two tranches.

The move comes at a time when India is trying to reduce dependence on imported critical minerals and build a stronger domestic supply chain for industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics and defence manufacturing.

By putting more blocks up for bidding and easing certain auction requirements, the government hopes to encourage more companies to participate. The ninth tranche is therefore being seen as another step towards expanding India’s critical mineral base and supporting long-term industrial growth.