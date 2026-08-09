Earnings season is about to conclude as most large-cap companies have declared their quarterly results. However, major small-cap and mid-cap firms will announce their Q1 FY27 results in the coming week, as more than 2,000 companies have scheduled their board meetings between August 10 and August 14.

Also, the street will closely monitor defence stocks, including Bharat Forge, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Bharat Dynamics, for their quarterly earnings. PSU stocks like Hindustan Copper, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCTC, and NBCC (India) will also gain high traction.

Here are the major results you need to watch this week:

August 10: Bharat Forge and Hindustan Copper to declare Q1 results

A total of 256 companies will declare their first quarter financials on Monday, August 10. Amongst these, Q1 FY27 earnings of large-caps like Bharat Forge, Bosch, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, AstraZeneca Pharma India, and Info Edge (Naukri) will gain high traction.

High-investor-interest stocks, including PC Jeweller, Vodafone Idea, and Zee Entertainment Media, will also post their quarterly results on Monday.

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August 11: PSU stocks in focus

State-run companies including NBCC (India), Rail Vikas Nigam, and IFCI will remain the centre of investor interest on Tuesday, August 11, as the PSUs will announce their results for the first quarter of the financial year 2027.

Major firms, including Bata India, tyre manufacturer MRF, Manappuram Finance, Siemens, and KPI Green Energy, will attract investor attention over their quarterly earnings. A total of 348 companies will announce their earnings on Tuesday.

August 12: HAL, Lenskart, and Petronet LNG to declare quarterly results

Stocks of Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Aeronautics, Petronet LNG, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam will remain in high focus on Wednesday, August, as the companies will announce their Q1 FY27 results. Other large-caps, including Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Astral, and Abbott India, have scheduled their board meetings for the same date.

Investors will also focus on the earnings of Lenskart Eyewear, GIC Re, IRCTC, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and VA Tech Wabang slated to be announced on the same day. In all, 520 firms will declare their quarterly results on Wednesday.

August 13: Busiest day for corporate India

A total of 541 companies have scheduled their board meetings for Thursday, August 13, making it the busiest day for corporate India. Large-cap firms including Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Page Industries, Relaxo Footwears, Indraprastha Gas, and KRBL will announce their Q1 FY27 results on Thursday.

Additionally, earnings of Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino’s), Brigade Enterprises, CESC, Godrej Industries, Max Financial Services, and Welspun Living will also remain in focus. Stocks of JSW Cement, FirstCry (Brainbees), V2 Retail, and Reliance Communications will attract investor interest over their quarterly results.

August 14: Ashok Leyland and Bharat Dynamics in focus

The week will wrap up with major large-cap companies including Ashok Leyland, Voltas, Natco Pharma, and Alkem Laboratories posting their quarterly earnings. Results of 3M India, Tube Investment of India, Patanjali Foods, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure will also remain in focus.

State-run defence major Bharat Dynamics will also declare its earnings on Friday. With this, a total of 378 companies will announce their results on August 14.

Conclusion

The week will see the earnings of major PSUs like HAL, Hindustan Copper, and Petronet LNG. Investors will closely monitor the earnings of Ashok Leyland, Voltas, Bharat Forge, and Vodafone Idea. In all, 2,043 companies are set to announce their Q1 FY27 results this week.