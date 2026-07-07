Renewable energy firm Premier Energies has bagged order wins worth Rs 3,011 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027, the company said in its regulatory filing. These contracts comprise supply of solar cells scheduled across FY27 and FY28, it added. The share price jumped nearly 2% intra-day.

Premier Energies: Order details

The contracts secured for Q1FY27, include supply of 1,846 megawatt (MW) solar cells and modules and are scheduled to be delivered by FY27 and FY28. The names of awarding parties have not yet been disclosed.

Premier Energies in its regulatory filing said that these awards have been secured from power producers, module manufacturers, Engineering Procurement Companies (EPC) and other customers.

“The strong order inflow supports Premier Energies growth strategy as the company is undertaking significant expansion of its manufacturing capacities – the module manufacturing capacity was recently enhanced from 5.5 to 11.1 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September 2026,” it added in its statement.

Premier Energies: Management commentary

Speaking on the order wins, Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies, said, “Timely implementation of ALMM-2 policy, as recently announced, for domestic manufacturing of solar cells is a critical enabler of business growth.”

He added that these new orders will help the company scale up its position in the Indian market. “We remain focused on delivering reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to our customers while supporting India’s clean energy and self-reliance goals,” added Saluja.

Premier Energies share price

Premier Energies stock was up over 1% on NSE during Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month the company’s share price has declined by more than 4%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of nearly 35%.

So far this year, Premier Energies share price has increased around 22%.

About the company

Premier Energies is an Indian solar manufacturing company. Its product portfolio comprises high-efficiency solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana.