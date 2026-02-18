If you have a bank visit planned for tomorrow, some of you might need to reschedule your appointments, as banks across different cities of India will be closed tomorrow. Financial institutions would also be closed on Friday across some cities of India.

So, read here to check if banks in your state are open or closed.

Banks closed in Maharashtra on Feb 19

Banks across Maharashtra would be closed tomorrow for the regional holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Banks in the cities of Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur would be closed to celebrate this holiday. However, it is important to note that this is a state-specific holiday, and in other parts of the country, financial institutions will continue with their usual operations.

Bank holiday on Feb 20 in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh

On Friday, banks would be closed in Mizoram’s capital city, Aizawl, and also in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, in celebration of Statehood Day.

In India, many states annually celebrate their Statehood Day/Formation Day to commemorate the date they were formed or reorganised as full-fledged states within the Indian Union.

Banks open on Saturday

Since February 21, is the third Saturday of the month, banks across India will function as per their usual schedule.

Other bank holidays in February

Also, banks would be closed on Monday, i.e., February 23, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the municipal (general) election 2026.

Additionally, banks would continue to follow their usual weekly closure, which includes the remaining fourth Saturday—February 28—and Sunday—February 22.

These are the only bank holidays stated in the RBI’s holiday calendar for February. Other than these, no holidays for financial institutions have been announced, and they would continue to operate as per their usual operations.

It is important to note that while physical branches may be closed, customers can still use online banking facilities without disruption. Also, ATMs would continue to operate as per their usual schedule and timings.

Readers should also check the official RBI holiday calendar for February 2026 to avoid confusion over scheduled bank holidays in their city/state.