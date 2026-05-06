PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported a 90% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹670 crore for FY26, driven by strong growth in life and health insurance premium sales as well as traction in new business initiatives.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the Gurugram-based online insurance marketplace grew 37% year-on-year to ₹6,794 crore in FY26. Revenue from the core online business increased 33% to ₹4,079 crore, while the new initiatives segment expanded at a faster pace of 43% to ₹2,715 crore. Core online businesses include Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, while new initiatives comprise PB Partners, PB for Business, PB UAE, and PB Connect.

Total insurance premium on the platform rose 42% to ₹29,934 crore in FY26. The company said the growth was led by core online new protection business, which grew 57% year-on-year, with new health insurance premiums rising 68% year-on-year.

Total lending disbursals for the year stood at ₹30,740 crore, up 50% year-on-year, while core lending disbursals in Q4FY26 grew 11% year-on-year. However, revenue from credit declined 11% year-on-year to ₹445 crore in FY26.

For the March quarter, PB Fintech reported a 54% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹261 crore. Revenue from operations rose 37% year-on-year to ₹2,061 crore in Q4FY26. The company’s adjusted EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs) increased 89% year-on-year to ₹280 crore from ₹148 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 95% to ₹218 crore from ₹112 crore, while margin improved to 13% from 11% in the same period last year.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 1% higher at ₹1,703 on the NSE on Wednesday.