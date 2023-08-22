Patel Engineering JV bags contract worth Rs 1,275.30 crore from MP govt,

Patel Engineering on Tuesday said that it has, in a joint venture, bagged a project worth Rs 1,275.30 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking. The scope of the contract encompasses works involving engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation & maintenance for 10 years of Narmada-Gambhir, District Ujjain and Indore Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme in a single package on ‘Turn-key Job Basis’.

The project is to be completed in a period of 24 months and further operations and maintenance for the whole scheme will be carried out for a period of 10 years. “The said project is located in Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh and the project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL’s share is 35 per cent, i.e. Rs 446.36 crore,” said Patel Engineering in a regulatory filing.

“The Narmada-Gambhir Drinking Water Supply Project would help in solving the shortage of water supply in various villages in the districts of Ujjain and Indore. The project comprises of various activities including construction of intake well cum pump house, construction of RCC approach bridge, laying of water pipelines, construction of water treatment plant, construction of RCC overhead service reservoirs at different villages, more than 50,000 house service connections as well as design, supply, delivery, erection, testing, & commissioning of automation components for monitoring & maintenance with GPRS Communication with all necessary accessories, etc,” said Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Patel Engineering Limited.

Patel Engineering has a presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects. PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunneling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organizations.