RPG Group Company KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across its transmission & distribution (T&D) and cables & conductors business. The engineering, procurement, and construction company has bagged these contracts across India and overseas markets.

KEC International: Project details

Its T&D business vertical has been awarded projects across India, the Middle East, and America. These comprise two transmission projects: first, a 400-kilovolt transmission line in Northern India, and second, 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

These T&D contracts also include orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas. The company’s cable and conductors business has secured contracts across domestic and international markets.

These orders total Rs 1,303 crore. With the addition of these contracts, the company’s year-to-date order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crore.

KEC International: Management commentary

Speaking on the development, Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO of KEC International, said, “Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia.”

He added that KEC’s outlook for its T&D business remains strong, driven by these order wins, a strong L1 position, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across our key markets. “With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crores. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward,” Kejriwal said.

KEC International share price

KEC International’s share price ended Friday’s trade at Rs 406.40 on the NSE, down 1.7% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by nearly 8%, while over the past six months, its share price has fallen by 26%.