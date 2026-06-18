Nykaa, which is operated by FSN E-Commerce, announced that it is targeting a growth of more than $5 billion by FY30. The growth is expected to scale up its beauty and retail business, enabling sustained margin expansions and a Return of Capital employed of over 40%.

Nykaa, in its filing, said that by financial year 2030 the company aims to nearly double or triple its revenue growth, which would translate into 4-5X EBITDA growth (low to mid-teens) EBITDA margins. The company also outlined its AI roadmap.

Nykaa Beauty targets double digit EBITDA margins

Nykaa’s beauty and personal care vertical, Nykaa Beauty, aims to accelerate its GMV by 2-3X, with a potential of delivering a double-digit EBITDA margin. The FSN-e-commerce-operated company said that its beauty segment targets a 100 million consumer base, triple its consumer base and expands its retail footprint to 600 stores.

“With continued investments in omnichannel capabilities, AI-powered personalisation and category innovation, Nykaa is well positioned to deepen consumer engagement, increase lifetime value and further strengthen its leadership in one of the world’s most attractive beauty markets,” the company said in its press release.

Nykaa fashion targets over 10% profitability

The company’s clothing segment, Nykaa fashion, intends to grow its GMV by 3 to 3.5X aiming to deliver single-digit EBITDA margins by FY30. This would mark Nykaa Fashion’s progress towards a profit of more than 10%.

“Growth will be driven by deepening its premium fashion authority through differentiated destinations such as Hidden Gems, Global Store and Luxe, accelerating AI-led discovery and personalization, and expanding across lifestyle categories,” the company said in its statement

Nykaa Fashion’s GMV for FY26 was posted at Rs 4,954 crore and over the last three years it has doubled both its GMV and Net sales value (NSV), increasing its annual transaction customer base to 4.3 million from 2.5 million.

House of Nykaa aiming to surpass Rs 5,000 crore NSV

The company’s internal brand vertical, House of Nykaa, is targeting to surpass Rs 5,000 crore NSV by FY30, Nykaa said. It noted that House of Nykaa will prioritise on expanding scaled brands through various growth initiatives and aim at driving premiumisation.

“Backed by proven brand-building expertise and a strong innovation engine, House of Nykaa aims to create a portfolio of enduring beauty brands for India and global markets,” it added.

House of Nykaa recorded its GMV at Rs 2,788 crore in FY26, and the vertical’s network spans over 150,000 brands including Dot &Key, Kay Beauty and many more.

Superstore by Nykaa to surpass Rs 3,500 crore GMV

Nykaa’s specialised B2B e-commerce platform, Superstore by Nykaa targets to succeed Rs 3,500 crore GMV by FY30 and expand its footprint to over 1 million retailers across the country.

Superstore by Nykaa is Nykaa’s specialized business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and distribution platform. “Alongside scale, the business remains focused on progressing towards sustainable breakeven by FY30, which will come through getting more throughput via leveraging existing infrastructure,” the company noted.

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The segment is focused on building distribution infrastructure and has increased its GMV by nearly 4X over the past three years to Rs 1,187 crore and expanded its retailer network to 490,000 retailers. “Today, Superstore partners with over 200 brands across beauty, personal care and wellness categories,” it added.

Nykaa and ChatGPT partnership

The beauty and wellness major had recently disclosed its partnership with AI Giant- ChatGPT announcing that it will embed the AI platform across every layer of its business. The company introduced a skin analysis tool called Skin Scan in its platform to enhance customer experience.

“By combining deep consumer insights with AInative capabilities, the company is creating a technology foundation that will power growth, efficiency and customer experience across its ecosystem,” it added.

Nykaa: Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, , Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, said. ”This expanding opportunity positions us well to serve 200 million cumulative consumers by FY36. …AI is opening up new possibilities in how we serve consumers and scale our business. From making discovery and personalization more intuitive to improving speed, productivity and decision-making across the organization, we believe technology will be a powerful enabler of our next phase of growth.”

Nykaa Share price

Following the announcement the company’s stock was up nearly 7% in the intraday trade. Over the past six months its share price has increased by 23%, while so far this year its stock has delivered a return of 13%.