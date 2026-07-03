Nestle India’s share price is hovering near its 52-week high as the FMCG major just declared the payout details for its special dividend. If approved, this would be the third dividend payout by the company for FY26.

The special dividend and final dividend payout are scheduled to be accepted later in the day, and the record date for both has been fixed for Friday, July 10.

Therefore, what is the payout amount and and when will shareholders receive it?

Here are all the details you need to know

Nestle India: Special Dividend

The company which operates brands like Maggi and Nescafe has declared a special dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Re 1 each. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval and will be paid on the company’s 192. 83 crore outstanding shares.

So if you appear in Nestle India’s record books on or before July 10, you will be eligible for the special dividend payout. Eligible investors shall be paid the dividend on and from Thursday, July 30.

Nestle India: Final dividend

Nestle India had declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, on face value of Re 1 apiece in April. The record date for this too is fixed for July 10, and if confirmed at today’s AGM beneficiaries shall receive the dividend on and from July 30.

Nestle India: Total dividend payout in FY26

With the addition of special dividend, the FMCG giant’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 14 per share for FY26. In January, it had declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Nestle India share price

Nestle India’s stock was up nearly 1% in the intraday session on NSE. Over the past one month the company’s share price has delivered a return of nearly 4%, while over the past six months it has climbed up by 14%.

So far this year, the FMCG major’s stock has increased by more than 12%.

Nestle India: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FY26, the FMCG giant’s standalone net profit jumped 26% year-on-year at Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 885 crore posted in Q4FY25.The company’s net revenue from operations rose 22% YoY at Rs 6,748 crore against Rs 5,504 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, its revenue for Jan-Mar quarter stood at Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 5,679 crore reported in the same quarter last year. While. consolidated profit rose 11% to Rs 1,110 crore, the company said.

About the company

Nestle India is one of the largest players in India’s FMCG segment. The company’s portfolio comprises a vast variety of packed food, beverages. It is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.