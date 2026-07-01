The share price of FMCG major, Nestle India is in focus. The company which operates brands like Maggi and Nescafe may award its shareholders with two dividends. The company’s board has not only declared a final dividend but also announced a special dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

However, major details over the special dividend payout are yet to be disclosed.

In case you are wondering about the record date and your eligibility for the special dividend, here are all the details you should know about Nestle India’s dividend payout

Nestle India: Final dividend

Nestle India’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, on face value of Re 1 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, July 10. Members are scheduled to vote for dividend approval company’s ensuing AGM which will be held on Friday, July 3.

ALSO READ KPIT Technologies slides 16% on weak Q1 guidance as European automakers cut spending

If approved, beneficiaries shall receive the said amount on and from Thursday, July 30, the company said in its exchange filing.

In February, 2026 the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Nestle India: Special Dividend

The food and beverage company said that its board may also recommend a special dividend for FY26. For shareholders to be eligible for the same, their names have to appear in the company’s record books on or before July 10.

While the special dividend amount is yet to be declared, if any, the board shall announce the special dividend payout on Friday, July 3.

Nestle India: Q4 Financial Performance

For the Jan-Mar quarter, the FMCG giant’s standalone net profit rose 26% year-on-year at Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 885 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The company’s net revenue from operations jumped 22% on a yearly basis at Rs 6,748 crore against Rs 5,504 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, its topline rose to Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 5,679 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated profit rose 11% to Rs 1,110 crore, the company said.

Nestle India share price

On NSE, Nestle India’s share price was up nearly 3% in the intraday session on Wednesday. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has increased by 1%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of nearly 12%.

So far this year, Nestle India’s share price has climbed up by 11%.

About the company

Nestle India is one the largest players in India’s FMCG segment. The company’s portfolio comprises a vast variety of packed food, beverages. It is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.