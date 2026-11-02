National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) on Monday reported a 28% year-on-year increase in standalone profit after tax to Rs 1,835.09 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,433.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 26.3% to Rs 5,419.44 crore from Rs 4,292.34 crore, according to the company’s stock exchange filing. Stronger aluminium earnings offset a decline in the chemicals business.

The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY27, involving a payout of Rs 826.48 crore.

Aluminium leads earnings growth

Aluminium segment revenue increased 44.6% to Rs 4,164.54 crore from Rs 2,880.35 crore a year earlier. Segment profit before tax, exceptional items and interest jumped 73% to Rs 2,058.15 crore from Rs 1,189.37 crore.

Advertisement

The chemicals business reported weaker numbers. Revenue fell 7.7% to Rs 1,692.57 crore from Rs 1,834.05 crore, while segment profit declined 54.8% to Rs 281.90 crore from Rs 623.68 crore.

Other income rose 63.8% to Rs 248.08 crore from Rs 151.47 crore, supporting overall earnings. Standalone profit before tax increased 30.4% to Rs 2,471.34 crore.

Costs rise, profit slips sequentially

Total expenses increased 25.4% to Rs 3,196.18 crore from Rs 2,548.58 crore. Raw material costs rose 43.1% to Rs 808.36 crore, while power and fuel expenses increased 22.6% to Rs 1,065.95 crore.

Employee benefit expenses, however, declined to Rs 407.85 crore from Rs 440.35 crore. Basic earnings per share improved to Rs 9.99 from Rs 7.80.

On a sequential basis, standalone profit fell 8.4% from Rs 2,002.38 crore in the June quarter, even as revenue increased 2.2%. Aluminium segment profit declined from Rs 2,325.70 crore in the preceding quarter.

Dividend record date fixed

NALCO fixed November 6 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the interim dividend. Payment will be made on or before December 1, the company said.

The dividend represents 90% of the shares’ face value of Rs 5 each. For FY26, NALCO had paid a total dividend of Rs 11.50 per share, amounting to Rs 2,112.12 crore.

First-half profit rises 54%

For April-September, standalone profit increased 53.7% to Rs 3,837.47 crore from Rs 2,497.03 crore. Revenue rose 32.4% to Rs 10,721.82 crore from Rs 8,099.28 crore.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased 60.7% to Rs 4,371.39 crore from Rs 2,720.94 crore.

Payments for property, plant and equipment, including capital advances, stood at Rs 646.08 crore in the first half of the year, compared with Rs 895.99 crore a year earlier. Capital work in progress stood at Rs 6,411.73 crore at September-end, against Rs 6,296 crore at the end of March.