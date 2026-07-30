Mumbai’s luxury housing market touched a record high in the first half of 2026, with sales of ultra-premium homes rising 12% year-on-year to Rs 18,512 crore, driven by higher transaction volumes and steady price appreciation. The findings were reported by news agency PTI on Thursday, citing an India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix report.

According to PTI, Mumbai‘s luxury residential market recorded its highest-ever half-yearly transaction value, surpassing the Rs 16,518 crore worth of sales registered during the January-June period of 2025.

In terms of volumes, sales of luxury home priced at Rs 10 crore and above increased to 957 units in the first six months of 2026 from 761 units in the corresponding period last year. This finding revealed a sustained demand in the premium residential segment.

Premium micro-markets continue to dominate

According to Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director at India Sotheby’s International Realty, established luxury destinations such as Worli, Tardeo, Lower Parel and Bandra West continued to drive the market, supported by improved infrastructure and high-quality residential launches.

“Price growth has stayed rational, with developers mindful of overpricing. Secondary markets have moved in sync with primary sales, and with momentum sustained, India’s financial capital’s luxury segment is positioned for continued, cautious, end-user driven growth,” Sharma said.

Worli emerges as the biggest contributor

Among Mumbai’s luxury housing markets, Worli reportedly recorded the highest transaction value during the first half of 2026.

The locality registered Rs 4,493 crore worth of luxury home sales, marking a 79% increase over the year-ago period. Sales volumes also surged significantly, with 159 units sold compared with 35 units in January-June 2025.

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Demand strongest in Rs 20-40 crore segment

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix, said demand continues to remain robust, particularly in the Rs 20 crore-Rs 40 crore price bracket, indicating sustained appetite for ultra-premium residences.

The report also highlighted the concentration of luxury housing demand, noting that the top 10 localities accounted for nearly 80% of Mumbai’s total primary luxury housing sales value during the six-month period.

The findings suggest that buyer interest remains focused on established premium neighbourhoods, where infrastructure improvements, quality developments and limited supply continue to support demand.

(With inputs from PTI)