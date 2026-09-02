Mphasis has announced its collaboration with Japanese tech firm TechnoPro Holdings as the IT firm seeks to enter the Japanese market by offering its AI-powered enterprise solutions. As part of the partnership, both companies will leverage their technical expertise to help scale up client operations.

Mphasis-TechnoPro Holdings: Partnership details

Under the scope of work, the Japanese firm will introduce the Mphasis product line: Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize to clients across Japan, in a bid to allow clients to leverage the IT firm’s AI capabilities, which are expected to improve business performance and the decision-making process.

The collaboration is also expected to ramp up speed and solution delivery for clients and support the creation of new value generation models. Mphasis will also utilise its cybersecurity, compliance, and security solutions for the clients of TechnoPro Holdings.

Mphasis-TechnoPro Holdings: To focus on system modernisation

Both companies will work jointly, focusing on the areas of system modernisation, business processes and decision-making, and engineering advancement through the use of AI agents.

Additionally, the Japanese tech firm will also deploy Mphasis Tria, which is expected to help accelerate software development while embedding AI into business processes like talent management, recruitment, sales, etc.

ALSO READ Coal India liquidates 55 MT pithead stocks as August supplies rise 5.5%

Mphasis-TechnoPro Holdings: Management commentary

Speaking on the collaboration, Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mphasis, said, “This partnership enables us to bring our enterprise offerings to one of the world’s most important industrial markets. Deploying Mphasis NeoIP and Mphasis Tria will give TechnoPro’s engineers automated, AI-driven software-building environments that accelerate delivery at scale.”

Also, commenting on the development, Gaku Shimaoka, President, Representative Director, and CEO of TechnoPro Holdings, said, “Through this partnership with Mphasis, we will combine this on-site and domain knowledge with world-class AI, automation, and AI-agent technologies, building a framework in which every individual engineer can use AI to implement transformation for our clients.”

Mphasis share price

The share price of Mphasis delivered a return of 6% over the last 1 month, while over the past six months, its share price has advanced by more than 13%