Copper markets are showing signs of tightening physical availability as US stockpiling draws metal away from other regions. Chinese physical premium has climbed to record highs, and mine supply disruptions have added to concerns over refined copper availability. Morgan Stanley expects London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices to reach $14,800 per tonne in the December 2026 quarter and $14,400 per tonne in the March quarter of 2027, although it remains cautious about the metal’s prospects over a 12-month period.

In its recent report, Copper Signalling Scarcity, Morgan Stanley said near-term physical indicators point to tighter availability, with LME timespreads rising sharply despite an increase in exchange inventories. The brokerage also pointed to record-high Chinese Yangshan premiums and production challenges at mines.

US stockpiling continues despite weaker tariff premium

Morgan Stanley estimates that the US has over-imported 740,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date, equivalent to 3.4% of refined demand. Imports have remained elevated even after the spot COMEX-LME spread returned to zero, while the three-month forward premium continues to stand at around $500 per tonne.

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The brokerage estimates that the US has accumulated 1.4 million tonnes of stockpiled copper, including around 375,000 tonnes that are not visible in exchange warehouses. This concentration of inventories has restricted the availability of metal outside the US.

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Morgan Stanley said,” The pull into the US continues: We estimate the US has over-imported 740kt of copper YTD, or 3.4% of refined demand. Arrivals remain elevated despite the spot COMEX-LME spread at zero, with the 3m forward premium still ~$500/t. The tariff decision holds the key: Both ruling out tariffs and implementing an immediate flat tariff would likely halt excess US imports, loosening ex-US balances and weighing on prices. A further delay to the decision would sustain stockpiling, albeit potentially at a slower pace as onshore inventory builds. A phased tariff could be the most bullish outcome, incentivising accelerated imports ahead of future rate increases, although we could see an initial slowdown as traders adjust to the tariff.

Chinese premiums point to stronger physical demand

China is showing signs of tighter physical copper availability despite softer end-use demand indicators. Morgan Stanley said the Yangshan premium, which tracks the cost of importing copper into China, has reached a record high, indicating stronger demand for physical metal.

Smelter maintenance during annual treatment charge negotiations and reduced scrap availability are supporting demand for refined copper. The brokerage also noted that changes in China’s value-added tax (VAT) policy have weighed on scrap availability, while domestic feedstock has become a smaller contributor to refined copper production growth.

Morgan Stanley said, “Physical indicators signal scarcity: Despite diverging views at LME Week, the short-term indicators show a clearer picture of near-term copper tightness with LME timespreads surging and China’s Yangshan premium reaching a record high. While LME on-warrant stocks have risen 90kt over the past two weeks, most additions have been in the US, giving no relief to timespreads, with ex-US inventories at their lowest seasonal level since 2023. In China, smelter maintenance during treatment charge negotiations and tighter scrap availability are supporting refined metal demand despite softer end-use indicators. Meanwhile, European physical premiums are being agreed at record levels as buyers compete with the US.”

Mine supply challenges add to concerns

Supply-side challenges are not limited to China. Morgan Stanley said the latest earnings season has brought further production guidance cuts and operational disruptions at mines, adding to concerns over copper availability.

European physical premiums are also being agreed at record levels as buyers compete with the US for supplies. Meanwhile, the increase in LME inventories has largely come from the US, providing little relief to the tighter availability of metal in other regions.

Morgan Stanley’s key takeaways stated, Mine supply challenges continue: Earnings season has brought further production guidance cuts and operational disruptions.

The brokerage also noted, Inventories concentrated in the US: 63% of LME stocks and ~80% of global visible stocks are in the US, leaving ex-US tight and supporting timespreads.

The report further pointed to the importance of Chinese physical premiums, China physical premiums at record highs: Smelter maintenance and reduced scrap availability are tightening refined copper supply despite softer end-use demand.

US tariffs remain the biggest uncertainty for 2027

Morgan Stanley said there are several possible outcomes for copper in 2027, particularly around US tariff policy. The timing and structure of any tariff decision could determine whether the metal continues to flow into the US or becomes available to other consuming regions.

The brokerage expects mine supply to return to growth in 2027, while the copper market should have more time to adjust to China’s scrap policy. It also expects US imports to slow under several possible tariff outcomes, potentially leaving markets outside the US with greater availability.

Morgan Stanley’s further added, “On a 12m view, we see reasons to be cautious on copper – mine supply is expected to return to growth in 2027, the market will have had more time to adjust to China’s scrap policy, and in many scenarios US imports are likely to slow, leaving RoW markets feeling looser. However, short-term indicators look more constructive, as US imports continue to draw material from ex-US markets. We forecast LME copper at $14,800/t for Q4 and $14,400/t for Q1.”

Copper supplies: Near-term forecast

The brokerage’s near-term forecasts remain supported by physical market conditions, but its longer-term assessment is more cautious. The return of mine supply growth and a possible slowdown in US imports could ease pressure on markets outside the country in 2027. For now, the direction of copper prices will depend heavily on US tariff policy, the pace of stockpiling and the availability of refined metal in China and other consuming regions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.