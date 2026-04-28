Automobile major, Maruti Suzuki India has announced a hefty dividend amount for its shareholders. This marks the highest ever dividend payout by the company.

Maruti Suzuki India- Board recommends Rs 140 final dividend

For FY26, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 140 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5 each. The total payout comes at about Rs 4,401.6 crore.

While this might be the highest ever dividend payout by the company, it is just slightly higher than its final dividend payout of Rs 135 per share in FY25.

Readers should note that the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting on August 31.

Maruti Suzuki India- Dividend Record Date

If approved, the record date for the dividend payout has been fixed for August 7. This essentially means that if a shareholder’s name does not appear in the company’s record books on or before the aforementioned date, they won’t be eligible for the payout.

The payment of the dividend will be completed by September 9, the company stated.

Maruti Suzuki India- Q4 Financial Performance

For the March quarter, the firm reported a decline of over 6% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,659 crore against Rs 3,911 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially the profit declined by more than 5% from Rs 3,879 reported in the previous quarter.

While the company’s total revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was clocked at Rs 52,462 crore increasing 28% YoY in comparison to Rs 40,904 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 5% from Rs 47,537 crore reported in the Q3.

The automobile company stated that adverse commodity prices, new model expenses, higher manufacturing costs and administrative expenses along with low non-operating income negatively affected its margin requirements.

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Maruti Suzuki India- Share Price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 12,890, down over 2% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions the stock has declined by nearly 4%, while over the past one month it has climbed up by nearly 5%.

Looking at the longer time run, over the past six months the share price has slipped by nearly 21%. So far this year the stock has declined by nearly 23%.