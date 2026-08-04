Parachute and Saffola parent company Marico posted net profit (attributable to company owners) of Rs 630 crore in Q1FY27, rising 27% year-on-year from Rs 504 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The consumer goods company’s April-June quarter revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 3.957 crore, advancing 23% YoY against Rs 3,221 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The topline growth was aided by volume growth in Marico’s domestic business and a 15% constant currency growth (CCG) in its international business, the company said in its exchange filing.

“Growth was driven by outperformance in Vietnam and MENA alongside positive contribution from all markets,” Marico added.

Marico EBITDA rises 25% YoY

On the operational front, its Q1 FY27 EBITDA stood at Rs 819 crore, expanding 25% from Rs 655 crore reported in Q1 FY26 on the back of topline growth and better margin relaization. Additionally, EBITDA margins also inched up by 40 basis points to 20.7% from 20.3% reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, Marico’s net profit registered a growth of 61% from Rs 391 crore reported in the preceding March quarter, while its revenue climbed around 20% against Rs 3,301 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

FY27 Outlook

In FY27, Marcio said that it aims to deliver double-digit revenue growth by crossing the Rs 15,000 crore mark, and achieve high teen EBITDA growth. “We expect to deliver high single-digit volume growth in the India business and mid-teens constant currency growth in the International business,” it said in its statement.

By FY30, the FMCG company expects to deliver double-digit revenue CAGR, top-quartile volume growth in India and teens CCG in the International business. “At a consolidated level, we aspire to deliver double-digit revenue growth to achieve Rs 20,000 Cr. revenue, with mid-teens EBITDA CAGR,” Marico said in its statement.

The company added that it aims to expand the revenue of its foods and premium personal care products nearly 27% by the end of FY27 and achieve around 33% growth in this segment by FY30.

“Consequently, our revenue share of premium categories in the International business has increased from ~20% in FY20 to ~30% in FY26, and we expect this to expand to ~40% by FY30,” it added.

Marico share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade on the NSE at Rs 875, flat from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has delivered a return of more than 4%, while over the past six months it has advanced by 19%.