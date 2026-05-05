Automobile giant, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its quarterly and full-year results. The firm has reported an increase of nearly 42% in its on-year profit, much in line with the street expectations. While the company’s profit saw a marginal decline on a sequential basis.

The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend for FY26. Here’s all you need to know:

M&M: Q4 net profit rises 42% YoY

The company’s consolidated net profit for the reporting quarter jumped by 41.64% at Rs 4,667.67 crore against Rs 3,295.17 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis the profit declined by 0.15% from Rs 4,674.64 crore reported in Q3

M&M’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was clocked at Rs 54,891 crore, rising nearly 29% YoY from Rs 42,585 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially, the company’s revenue rose by more than 6% from nearly Rs 51,580 crore reported in the previous quarter.

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M&M: Automotive business drives 32% revenue

On a segment wise-basis, the company generated maximum revenue from its core automotive business inclusive of key passenger vehicles. For Q4 its revenue in this segment rose over 32% YoY at Rs 34,294 crore against Rs 25,902 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from its farm equipment business expanded by over 26% YoY at Rs 10,022 crore against Rs 7,933 crore reported in Q3FY5.

M&M: Board recommends Rs 33 final dividend

For FY26, the company’s senior management has proposed a final dividend of Rs 33 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval. If approved the record date for the same shall be Friday, July 3.

M&M: Share Price

In the intra-day session the company’s stock rose over 2%. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 1%. Over the past one month the share price has gone up by 5%.

Over the past six months the stock has declined by more than 12%. So far this year, the company’s stock has fallen by more than 15%.