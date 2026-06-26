Shares of automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra are in focus as the company’s stock will turn ex-dividend in the next few days. The SUV manufacturer has announced its highest ever dividend for FY26. So in case you hold the company’s stock or keen to know about the payout schedule, here are all the details you need to know:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Dividend payout amount

For FY26, Mahindra & Mahindra’s senior management has recommended a final dividend payout of Rs 33 per share on face value of Rs 5 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, July 3. This means if you don’t appear in the company’s record books on or before Thursday, July 2.

“The dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, as recommended by the Board of Directors and if approved and declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company, will be paid after Thursday, 30 July 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

If approved, the company will dispatch the dividend to eligible shareholders on or after Thursday, July 30.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Q4 Financial Performance

For the Jan-Mar quarter the company posted a robust 53% YoY growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,727 crore against Rs 2,437 crore reported in the year-ago period. The automobile major’s revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was pegged at Rs 39,554 crore rising 26% from Rs 31,353 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Its EBITDA for the March quarter was pegged at Rs 5,463 crore against Rs 3,964 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Thursday’s trade on NSE at Rs 3,182.20, up nearly 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month its share price has delivered a return of 2.5%, while over the past six months it has declined by 12%.

So far this year Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock price has fallen by more than 15%.

About the company

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers. The company’s core portfolio comprises SUVs, tractors, and farming equipment, It also operates within the renewable energy and aerospace segments.