LTIMindtree has declared its consolidated financial performance for Q4FY26 marking a double-digit growth in its revenue and net profit driven by acceleration in AI operation. The company’s board has also recommended a final dividend for FY26.

LTIMindtree: Q4 profit rises 23%

The company’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter rose nearly 23% year-on-year at Rs 1,387 crore against Rs 1,128 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially the profit rose over 44% from Rs 959 crore in Q3FY26.

LTIMindtree: Revenue rises 15% YoY

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 11,291 crore rising over 15% YoY against Rs 9,771 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, the profit rose over 4% from Rs 10,781 crore.

Looking at a segment wise basis, the company’s revenue mix from the BFSI segment was reported at nearly Rs 3,717 crore rising over 2% YoY against Rs 3,624 crore reported in Q4FY25.

In the technology, media, and communications segment the company’s revenue was pegged at Rs 2,679 crore rising by more than 16% from Rs 2,295 crore reported in Q4FY25.

LTIMindtree: Declares Rs 53 final dividend

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 53 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders.

LTIMindtree: Employee headcount

For the March quarter, the IT company’s total employee headcount increased by over 4% at 87,950 against 84,307 reported in Q4FY26. The company’s trailing twelve months attrition was pegged at 13.3%.

LTIMindtree: Management Commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Venu Lambu, CEO and MD of the company said, “In FY26 we accelerated our strategic shift to an AI-centric organization with the intelligence of the BlueVerse platform and talent transformation at scale.

He added, “Over the year, we unlocked new levels of efficiencies through our Fit4Future program, won some of the largest deals in our history and strengthened our AI capabilities. With strong order intake, a healthy pipeline, and a clear strategic direction as a Business Creativity partner, LTM is well placed for sustainable growth.”

LTIMindtree: Share Price

The company’s share ended Thursday’s trade at Rs 4,514.4, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions the company’s stock has declined by more than 5%, while over the past one month it has delivered a return of nearly 10%.

So far this year the share price has climbed up by 1%.