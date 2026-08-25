Larsen & Toubro’s renewables business has bagged a major order to develop three battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Middle East. In L&T’s parlance, major contracts are valued between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T Renewables order details

The conglomerate’s renewables vertical has secured a BESS development order in the Middle East from a notable client, the company said in its filing. Additionally, L&T will also be involved in grid interconnections, pooling substations, and underground cables related to the contract.

Each contract features a 4-hour BESS, capable of storing and holding energy, to help with grid stability and renewable energy integration. “This enables effective energy shifting, allowing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored and delivered during peak demand hours,” the company said in its statement.

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It added that these advanced BESS solutions will utilise liquid cooling technology to aid with higher power density, enhanced safety, and extended operational life

“The three projects will collectively contribute to 6 gigawatt-hour of storage capacity, marking one of the most impactful advancements in grid modernisation and renewable energy integration across the Middle East region,” L&T said in its regulatory filing.

L&T share price

Larsen & Toubro’s stock was trading flat in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its share price has advanced nearly 7%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by more than 4%.