Business conglomerate, L&T has announced its quarterly and annual financial results. The capital goods major reported a slight decline in its on-year net profit. The company has also announced a final dividend for FY26.

L&T: Q4 net profit declines 3%

For Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit fell 2.8% year-on-year to Rs 5,325 crore from Rs 5,497 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year. Sequentially, the profit moderated by over 65% from Rs 3,215 crore reported in Q3.

L&T’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was reported at Rs 82,762 crore, rising 11% YoY from Rs 74,392 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis its revenue climbed up by nearly 16% from Rs 71,449 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The company’s total expenses also rose 11% YoY at Rs 75,999 crore against Rs 67,988 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially the expenses were up by around 15%.

L&T: Board recommends Rs 38 final dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a final dividend of Rs 38 per share of face value Rs 2 each. If approved the record date for the same shall be fixed for Friday, May 22.

L&T: Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said,” The year concluded on a strong note, supported by good financial performance across segments. Order inflow for the year exceeded a record Rs 4 lakh crore – a clear reflection of our strategy, built on a strong domestic base complemented by a significant international presence, enabling the Company to exploit global opportunities.”

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L&T: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 4,075 down 0.63% from its previous close.Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of more than 9%. So far this year the stock has declined by more than 1%.