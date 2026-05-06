Business conglomerate Larsen & Toubro’s minerals and metals vertical has secured its largest-ever domestic order in the metals sector. The order valued between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore has been awarded to L&T by JSW Steel.

L&T- Mega order details

Under the scope of work, L&T’s metals and minerals business vertical will carry out the engineering, procurement and installation work at JSW sites in Karnataka and Odisha. This comprises critical process facilities, including blast furnaces and steep melt shops across greenfield expansions in Ballari and Paradip.

“L&T and JSW Steel share a deep-rooted association built over more than three decades of collaboration in executing complex metallurgical projects. This enduring partnership has consistently contributed to strengthening India’s steel production capabilities through scale, technology and operational excellence,” the company said in its exchange filing.

L&T- Management Commentary

Commenting on the partnerships, D K Sen, Advisor to CMD, Development Projects & Minerals & Metals, L&T, said: “Securing the largest-ever order in the metals segment marks a defining moment for L&T’s Minerals & Metals business. Our long-standing partnership with JSW Steel reflects a shared commitment to scale, innovation and nation-building. “

He added, “These orders are not merely a testament to our engineering and execution capabilities, but also an affirmation of the trust placed in us to deliver assets of national significance. As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global steel powerhouse, L&T remains committed to setting new benchmarks in project delivery, sustainability and technological excellence”.

L&T- Q4 financial result

For the March quarter, the engineering major Larsen & Toubro posted a net profit of Rs 5,326 crore, down nearly 3% year-on-year from Rs 5,497 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit moderated by over 65% from Rs 3,215 crore reported in Q3.

L&T’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was reported at Rs 82,762 crore, increasing 11% YoY from Rs 74,392 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis its revenue climbed up by nearly 16% from Rs 71,449 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

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L&T- Share Price

In the early trade session, the company’ share price slipped by nearly 3%. Over the past one month L&T’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%. So far this year the stock has declined by nearly 5%.