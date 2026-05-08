It’s raining orders for Larsen & Toubro. The engineering and construction giant has bagged its third consecutive order in just three days. The total orders now aggregate to around Rs 22,500 crore, at the higher end.

The conglomerate’s latest order win comes from its hydrocarbon vertical, which has secured a significant EPC order valued between Rs 1,000 – 2,500 crore from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL) in Odisha.

L&T – BCGCL order details

L&T has bagged this order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), for a coal-to-ammonium-nitrate project in Odisha.

According to its exchange filings, the company will develop an ammonia synthesis unit for the BCGCL, for the manufacture of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate.

Under the scope of work, L&T will carry out the process licence, basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction, covering mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning, sustained load and performance guarantee test runs, and the overall project management of the project.

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L&T will also manage the final handover of the ammonia synthesis unit and its related facilities on LSTK basis with single-point responsibility.

“Leveraging its deep domain expertise in fertilisers, gas processing and chemical EPC, L&T Onshore will deliver an Ammonia Synthesis Unit designed for sustained operations, high onstream factors, and stringent safety standards, aligned with evolving industry benchmarks,” the company said in its filing.

L&T: Real estate order details

On April 7, the company’s buildings and factories vertical secured multiple real-estate orders valued between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

L&T: JSW Steel mega order details

Also, on April 6, the business group had announced that its minerals and metals had secured its largest-ever domestic order from JSW Steel in the metals sector. The order value ranged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T: Share price

In the intra-day session L&T’ stock was trading down nearly 1%. Since the past one month the stock has been trading flat, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of nearly 2%. So far this year the stock has declined by nearly 4%.

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational conglomerate engaged primarily in engineering and construction work. Its work spans across sectors including industrial technology, construction, information technology, defence, and financial services. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.