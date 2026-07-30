Larsen & Toubro Carbonlite Solutions has bagged an order from NTPC for a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for a 1,600 MW Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. The contract falls within the ambit of a mega order valued at 10,000-15,000 crore.

L&T: Mega order details

Under the scope of work, L&T would work for the main plant package of NTPC. The package is for a 2×800 MW Lara Stage-III thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, and the notice to proceed will be issued after the project receives environmental clearance and the LNTP is completed.

The contract comprises construction of two-state-of-the art 800 MW ultra-supercritical generating units. This will include design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, steam turbines, generators, eectrostatic Precipitators (ESPs), air-cooled condensers (ACC) and their auxiliaries, along with related mechanical, electrical, control & instrumentation and civil works.

L&T will execute NTPC’s contract on an EPC basis. “Once commissioned, the plant will add 1,600 MW of reliable baseload generation capacity to India’s grid, helping meet the country’s growing electricity demand driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation and infrastructure development,” the company said in its exchange filing.

L&T: Management commentary

Speaking on the order win, T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director, Sr. Executive Vice President & Head – Energy Hydrocarbon Division, L&T, said: “This award is our third ultrasupercritical project from NTPC in the past two years, reflects the trust that India’s largest power utility continues to place in our engineering, manufacturing and project execution capabilities.”

L&T share price

L&T’s stock was trading flat in Thursday’s intraday session on the NSE. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 6%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of over 1%.