Engineering and Construction major, L&T’s buildings and factories vertical has secured multiple real-estate orders valued between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

L&T: Real estate orders in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Karnataka

Under the scope of work, the business conglomerate will carry out the construction work for residential projects across Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Karnataka.

For its Telangana project, L&T will design and construct 10 high-rise residential towers, comprising two basements and 55 floors. This Hyderabad project also includes two clubhouses.

The Mumbai project includes construction of a luxury high rise residential tower at Worli. Under the scope of work, the group will build the reinforced cement concrete and core structure of the tower, and the third Karnataka project pertains to the construction of several residential villas, a luxury hotel and ancillary structures.

“The B&F business vertical of L&T possesses strong domain knowledge, proven expertise and extensive experience in delivering EPC solutions across segments such as, residential buildings, commercial spaces, hospitals, public spaces, airports, data centres and factories….,” the company said in its exchange filing.

L&T: Secures largest ever domestic order

Just the previous day, the business group had announced that its minerals and metals had secured its largest-ever domestic order in the metals sector. The order value ranged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore and has been awarded to the entity by JSW Steel.

Under the scope of work, L&T’s metals and minerals business vertical will carry out the engineering, procurement and installation work at JSW sites in Karnataka and Odisha. This comprises critical process facilities, including blast furnaces and steep melt shops across greenfield expansions in Ballari and Paradip.

L&T: Q4 Financial Performance

For the March quarter, L&T’s consolidated net profit fell nearly 3% year-on-year to Rs 5,325 crore against Rs 5,497 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the profit moderated by over 65% from Rs 3,215 crore reported in Q3.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was reported at Rs 82,762 crore, increasing 11% YoY from Rs 74,392 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis its revenue climbed up by nearly 16% from Rs 71,449 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

L&T share Price

In the intra-day session the company’s stock was trading flat. Over the past one month L&T’s stock has delivered a return of more than 7%, while over the past six months the share price has climbed up by over 3%.

So far this year the stock has declined by over 3%

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About the company

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational conglomerate engaged primarily in engineering and construction work. Its work spans across sectors including industrial technology, construction, information technology, defence, and financial services. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.