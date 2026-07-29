Construction engineering company KEC International has announced the record date for the payment of its final dividend. The company will check its record books next week to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 5.50 per share.

Here are all the details investors should know

KEC International dividend record date

KEC International has fixed the record date of Friday, August 7, to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 5.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 2, subject to shareholder approval.

This means if an investor’s name does not appear in the company’s record book on or before August 7, they won’t be eligible for the payout. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before Friday, September 18.

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“The aforesaid final dividend, as recommended by the Board, if approved by the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or before Friday, September 18, 2026, to those Members whose name appear in the Register of Members of the Company and/or the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Record Date,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

KEC International share price

KEC International’s stock was trading flat on NSE in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one year, its share price has fallen by 13%, while over the past six months it has declined by 29%.

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About KEC International

KEC International is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company of the RPG Group. KEC International operates across power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries through EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.