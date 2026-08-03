Kansai Nerolac Paints posted its net profit (attributable to company owners) for the first quarter of financial year 2027 at Rs 231.6 crore, rising nearly 5% year-on-year from Rs 221 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company said growth came on the back of healthy demand in its decorative and industrial business, and a delayed monsoon also aided demand. For the April-June quarter, the paint manufacturer’s revenue from operations was posted at Rs 2,373.6 crore, advancing around 10% YoY from Rs 2,162 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Nerolac Paints net profit rises 106% QoQ

On a sequential basis, Nerolac’s profit soared 106% from Rs 112.27 crore reported in the preceding March quarter, while its revenue expanded over 21% from Rs 1,953.71 crore.

The company’s Managing Director, Pravin Chaudhari, said that Nerolac took price increases to offset the impact of severe inflation caused by the high raw material costs, which came on the back of geopolitical turmoil in West Asia.

“The West Asia geo-political situation caused supply chain disruption as well as a significant increase in raw material prices, coupled with uncertainty of supply starting from March. The rupee depreciated sharply against the dollar. While the situation has improved from the middle of the first quarter, uncertainty in the environment due to geo-political factors prevails, and we remain watchful,” Chaudhari added.

Future guidance

The Mumbai-based firm said that it anticipates healthy demand in its decorative and industrial segments, despite an erratic monsoon and prevailing uncertainties in West Asia. “Additionally, Diwali being later this year, should add a fillip to the festive demand,” added Chaudhari

Nerolac added that growth in India’s infrastructure, core sectors, automobile and real estate segments is expected to keep the domestic paint demand healthy in the longer run.

Kansai Nerolac Paints share price

The company’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 204.18 on the NSE, up nearly 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 4%, while over the past six months it has it has declined 14%.