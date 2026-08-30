A Rs 26,910 crore data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure hub is set to come up in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, with the first phase planned at a capacity of 384 MW. Spread across 114 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, the project is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s digital infrastructure push around the emerging Jewar–Greater Noida technology corridor.

The project will be developed by AM Group, which is planning the facility as part of a wider 1 GW high-performance computing and AI infrastructure hub targeted for full commissioning by 2030.

The initial capacity is expected to come online in 2028, according to AM Group’s agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government. Awanish Awasthi, adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, said in a public post, “AM Group is set to develop a major Data Center Hub in Jewar, Sector 28, YEIDA.”

The first phase represents a major capital commitment to Uttar Pradesh’s data-centre ambitions. Data centres use large amounts of electricity and specialised cooling systems to house servers, storage equipment and networking hardware. A new facility would therefore be designed to support sizeable cloud-computing, AI-model training, enterprise data processing and other high-performance workloads.

AM Group is set to develop a major Data Center Hub in Jewar, Sector 28, YEIDA. The Phase-1 project, spread across 114 acres, involves an investment of ₹26,910 crore with a planned capacity of 384 MW and commissioning by 2028.

The overall 1 GW facility is targeted for full… pic.twitter.com/lsNXAQq9zn — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) August 29, 2026

The project’s planned location in Sector 28, places it near the wider Jewar development region, where the Uttar Pradesh government is building an industrial and infrastructure ecosystem around the Noida International Airport and the Yamuna Expressway. The location could support data-intensive businesses that need reliable power, high-capacity connectivity and proximity to the National Capital Region’s (NCR) corporate and technology markets.

Part of a larger 1 GW AI compute plan

The Jewar data-centre development is linked to AM Group’s previously announced plan to build a 1 GW High Performance Compute Hub in Uttar Pradesh. Under the memorandum of understanding signed with Invest UP, the group said it would establish AI infrastructure in the Greater Noida region with total investment estimated at around $25 billion.

The broader AI facility is planned to be developed in phases. AM Group had said that the first capacity would begin coming up in 2028, while the full 1 GW project is targeted for completion by 2030. Recent reports referring to the proposed Greater Noida facility have cited an ambition to reach roughly 350 MW by 2028, though the latest Jewar Phase-I plan specifies 384 MW.

The project is intended to serve global AI workloads, including demand from hyperscale cloud companies, frontier AI laboratories, enterprises and India’s sovereign AI initiatives. It is also expected to create computing capacity for Indian developers and companies seeking access to advanced chips and AI infrastructure.

From power supply to intelligent tokens

Uttar Pradesh’s AI and data-centre push seeks to turn reliable clean power into intelligent tokens—AI-driven computing services and applications. By pairing renewable energy and storage with high-performance computing, the state aims to strengthen its position as a hub for AI, cloud and digital investment.

This project will link renewable energy infrastructure with the expanding demand for artificial intelligence computing. The company has described its strategy as moving from electron agents to intelligent tokens—in effect, using clean electricity to power compute infrastructure that produces AI services, models and applications.

AM Group Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty earlier said, “Evolution of global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence and adaptability will be a pivotal tool for current and future generations. AMG AI labs focus on valorising electron agents into intelligent tokens is a natural extension of our technology-first approach to our businesses as the global AI ecosystem races towards Physical AI Solutions.”

Mahesh Kolli, Group President of AM Group, said the company’s planned combination of compute capacity and clean-power solutions would create a new model for AI infrastructure.

“By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support from State of Uttar Pradesh.”

Green power at the core

Green energy is central to Uttar Pradesh’s proposed AI and data-centre expansion. The planned 1 GW AI compute hub in the Greater Noida–Jewar region is expected to run on 24/7 carbon-free power sourced from wind, solar and pumped-storage projects, helping meet the huge electricity needs of high-performance computing while lowering its carbon footprint.

This matters because AI computing clusters, especially those operating advanced graphics processing units and other high-performance chips, require uninterrupted electricity and extensive cooling. Integrating renewable generation with storage could help reduce the project’s dependence on conventional fossil-fuel-based power while giving the facility greater power-security options.

The company has said the hub could deploy about 5,00,000 latest high-performance chipsets at scale. These computing resources would be used for applications in sectors including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, automotive, sovereign cloud, media and gaming.

A larger bet on India’s AI infrastructure

The Jewar project comes as AM Intelligence, the AI infrastructure arm linked to AM Group, expands its broader compute-as-a-service ambitions. The company recently announced an order for 9,000 Nvidia Vera Rubin GPU systems for an AI facility in Hyderabad, with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2027. That Hyderabad site is expected to begin with an initial 30 MW phase and form part of a wider planned 1 GW compute-as-a-service platform spanning India, the United States, Finland and Malaysia.

AM Intelligence has also said it plans to bring an initial 200 MW of capacity to market in the near term, involving more than $8 billion of capital expenditure. The group has separately outlined development of about 5 GW of powered AI data-centre capacity across India, the US and Europe.

Uttar Pradesh has also outlined a much wider “Data Corridor” vision, with a proposed first-phase capacity of 6 GW and indicative investment of around Rs 6 lakh crore.

Jobs, investment and digital ecosystem

Beyond the construction of server facilities, the project could help create demand for associated businesses, including electrical equipment suppliers, cooling-system specialists, fibre-connectivity providers, cloud-service firms, chip and hardware companies, software developers and AI start-ups. This partnership is expected to attract substantial foreign direct investment and create thousands of high-skilled jobs. The proposed ecosystem could also support local capabilities in hardware, specialised cooling technology, AI software development and enterprise digital services.