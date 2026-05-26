ITC Dividend: FMCG giant ITC’s stock is set to turn ex-date today, i.e. Tuesday, May 26. So, in case you sell your ITC shares today, you won’t be eligible for its final dividend payout. The company has fixed the record date as Wednesday, May 27, for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout.

ITC FY26 final dividend

The company, which operates brands like Sunfeast, Aashirvaad, and Fiama, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share with a face value of Re 1 apiece for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is tomorrow, i.e. Wednesday, May 27.

With the addition of the final dividend, ITC’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 14.50 per share, as the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.60 per share in January.

Eligible shareholders shall be paid the dividend between Friday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 29, the company said in its exchange filing.

ALSO READ How is ITC rebuilding its cigarette portfolio after tax reset

ITC stock turns ex-date on May 26

Under the T+1 settlement cycle, you must own ITC shares on or before May 26 to be eligible for its dividend payout. The stock turns ex-date today, so if an investor purchases ITC shares today, they would get settled tomorrow (Wednesday), meaning they would officially become a shareholder on the record date and thereby qualify for the dividend.

However, if you buy ITC shares tomorrow, they would reflect in the company’s record books on Thursday, May 28, and you won’t be eligible for its dividend payout.

ITC dividend history

The FMCG major has announced 31 dividends since 2002. The stock, also called the ‘dividend king’, has a consistent track record of paying dividends, and the company’s dividend yield at its current share price stands at 4.72%.

ITC had paid its highest dividend of Rs 31 per share in 2005.

ITC Q4FY26 financial performance

For Q4FY26, the cigarettes-to-stationery maker’s consolidated net profit declined by nearly 73% to Rs 5,387 crore from Rs 19,727 crore reported in the year-ago period, as it had reported exceptional gains of Rs 14,652 crore in Q4FY25.

However, sequentially, the company’s profit expanded by 9.2% from Rs 4,931 crore posted in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations for the March quarter was pegged at Rs 23,821.48 crore, rising nearly 17% year-on-year from Rs 20,376.36 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

For the March quarter, the conglomerate’s FMCG-Other segment was its biggest growth driver, as this segment’s revenue rose 15% YoY, while the segment’s profit rose by 51%. EBITDA margin expanded by around 200 basis points to 11%, excluding Sresta.

ITC share price

ITC’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 303.40, up nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has been trading flat, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 24%. So far this year, it has fallen by over 16%.

About ITC

ITC is an Indian business conglomerate, primarily focused on producing FMCG goods. The brand operates several brands like Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Fiama etc. The Kolkata headquartered company is also engaged in packaging and agri business.