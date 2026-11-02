ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 18.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27, as lower cigarette earnings outweighed gains in its other consumer goods, agri and paper businesses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 5,126.11 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share fell to Rs 3.32 from Rs 4.09.

Revenue from operations rose 43.9% to Rs 30,578.40 crore from Rs 21,255.86 crore. However, the increase largely reflected higher excise duty included in reported revenue, limiting comparisons with the previous year.

(More details to follow)