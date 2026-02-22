Corporate India is gearing up for an action-packed week ahead. Several companies are set to announce key corporate actions like dividend payouts, stock splits, and rights issues over the next 7 days. From NBCC (India) announcing its third interim dividend payout to Angel One declaring its stock split, some major corporate action is set to take place in the coming days.

So when will these corporate developments take place? And what all should you know?

Here are the key dates for the upcoming corporate actions:

1. PI Industries – Interim dividend record date on Feb 23

The company has set Monday, February 23, as the record date for its interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (face value Re 1). Eligible shareholders will receive the payout on or before Friday, March 13.

2. NBCC (India) – Third interim dividend for FY25-26

The PSU has fixed Wednesday, February 25, as the record date for its interim dividend of Rs 0.12 (12%) per equity share of Rs 1. This will be the company’s third interim dividend for FY25-26. The dividend will be paid on or before March 20.

3. Angel One – 1:10 stock split

Angel One will determine eligible shareholders for its stock split on February 26. The company had announced in January that each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

4. ITC – Interim dividend payout between Feb 26–28

The FMCG major will credit its first interim dividend for FY25-26 between Thursday, February 26, and Saturday, February 28. Eligible shareholders will receive Rs 6.5 per ordinary share (face value Rs 1).

5. Stratmont Industries – Interim dividend of Rs 0.10

The company has set Thursday, February 26, as the record date for its interim dividend for FY25-26. Stratmont will pay Rs 0.10 per equity share (face value Rs 10), with the payout to be completed on or before March 16.

6. Engineers India – Board meeting to consider interim dividend

The company’s board will meet on February 26 to consider a second interim dividend for FY25-26. If approved, the record date has been set as March 6.

7. Bharat Electronics – Board to consider interim dividend on Feb 27

The defence PSU- BEL’s board of directors will meet on Friday, February 27, to consider an interim dividend for FY26.