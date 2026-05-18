ITC dividend: Attention is now on FMCG major and ‘Dividend King’ ITC. The company will declare its final FY26 dividend amount at the company’s board meeting scheduled later this week. The company will be announcing the dividend amount along with the Q4FY26 results. This is after the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share in Q3.

So in case you hold ITC shares, here’s what you need to know:

When will the ITC dividend be announced?

The FMCG major will recommend a final dividend for FY26 on Thursday, May 21. However, this is subject to shareholder approval. The dividend will be announced along with the company’s Q4 and full-year financial statements.

ITC dividend history

So far, ITC has declared 30 dividends since 2002. The stock, which is also known as ‘dividend king’ has a track record of paying consistent dividends and the company’s current dividend yield stands at 4.65%.

The highest dividend paid by ITC was in 2005, which was Rs 31 per share.

ITC Q3FY26 results

For Q3FY26, ITC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,931 crore, largely flat compared with Rs 4,935 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, profit declined by nearly 4% from Rs 5,126 crore in Q2FY26, attributed to rise in cost of raw materials and a one-time charge related to the implementation of new labour codes.

ALSO READ Should Investors Consider the Stock of SAIL?

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,707 crore in Q3FY26, marking an increase of nearly 7% from Rs 20,350 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 2.8% from Rs 21,256 crore in Q2FY26.

About ITC

ITC is an Indian business conglomerate, primarily focused on producing FMCG goods. The brand operates several brands like Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Fiama etc. The Kolkata headquartered company is also engaged in packaging and agri business.