Intelligence cannot be the competitive advantage for companies anymore, Rohan Murthy, founder and CEO, Workfabric AI said on Tuesday. Murthy said that once artificial intelligence (AI) systems are used by companies equally proficiently, competition between them will evolve.

“Earlier, rival firms used to contest each other by hiring smarter people but intelligence cannot be the competitive edge anymore,” Murthy said. He was speaking to Ajay Vij, senior country managing director, Accenture India at the Nasscom Summit.

Meet Murthy’s AI twin

Murthy has built an AI twin of himself to do routine tasks including scheduling meetings, reading emails and taking notes. “When I asked the AI twin about changes that can be made in the company to push up efficiencies, the chatbot said the boss can be fired! So, it is very important that AI has proper context before it can make decisions,” he said.

Murthy’s engineering team also worked with AI twins of themselves which has improved productivity. Murthy observed that so far AI adoption is happening only in some divisions of firms, adding enterprises are not utilising AI agents fully yet.

Murthy on real movement in Agentic AI adoption

“The real movement in Agentic AI adoption will happen once internal data is integrated fully. Any IPs that an organisation has should be held firmly within the company to be leveraged, Murthy emphasised. “Data within an organisation needs to be held because intelligence will be democratised,” he added.