Infosys Q4 Results Today LIVE: IT giant Infosys will declare its Q4 FY26 results today. After the relatively moderate growth of other major Indian IT companies, all attention is now on Infosys.

Investors will be closely watching management’s commentary on the deal pipeline, client spending, and the outlook for acquisitions. Furthermore, the investor will pay attention to Infosys management’s guidance for FY27.

Infosys Q4FY26 preview: Key factors to watch out for

In the past few days, the IT sector has seen significant corrections amid investor anxiety over weaker demand commentary and near-term growth visibility, as well as concerns about the sector’s earnings trajectory.

ALSO READ Infosys Q4 Results Today: 5 key factors to watch out for before closing bell

#1 FY27 Guidance

All eyes would be on the guidance announcement by Infosys. Nuvama anticipates -0.8% QoQ growth. Given that the demand scenario remains unchanged, Anand Rathi expects “growth trends to remain soft” across the IT space due to macro weakness and seasonality in some large-caps.

#2 Rupee impact

Most experts believe that margin trends are likely to remain stable, aided by currency tailwinds. Anand Rathi pointed out that “risk-reward continues to favour the large-cap IT players.” Kotak too anticipates, “(margin support from rupee depreciation.”

#Ai impact

The IT sector has sharply underperformed on concerns about AI-led disruptions. However, Nuvama has a positive view over the medium-term. They continue to believe “the IT Services model is here to stay and the Gen AI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for them.”

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