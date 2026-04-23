Infosys Q4 Results Today LIVE: Focus on FY27 forecast, AI impact, deal wins – Can Infosys beat estimates, deliver a surprise?
Infosys Q4 FY26 Results LIVE | Infosys, Q4 FY26 Share Price and Revenue LIVE Updates: Infosys to announce Q4 FY26 results today; track deal pipeline, FY27 guidance, and AI impact. Stay updated on what it means for investors!
Investors will be closely watching management’s commentary on the deal pipeline, client spending, and the outlook for acquisitions. Furthermore, the investor will pay attention to Infosys management’s guidance for FY27.
Infosys Q4FY26 preview: Key factors to watch out for
In the past few days, the IT sector has seen significant corrections amid investor anxiety over weaker demand commentary and near-term growth visibility, as well as concerns about the sector’s earnings trajectory.
All eyes would be on the guidance announcement by Infosys. Nuvama anticipates -0.8% QoQ growth. Given that the demand scenario remains unchanged, Anand Rathi expects “growth trends to remain soft” across the IT space due to macro weakness and seasonality in some large-caps.
Most experts believe that margin trends are likely to remain stable, aided by currency tailwinds. Anand Rathi pointed out that “risk-reward continues to favour the large-cap IT players.” Kotak too anticipates, “(margin support from rupee depreciation.”
#Ai impact
The IT sector has sharply underperformed on concerns about AI-led disruptions. However, Nuvama has a positive view over the medium-term. They continue to believe “the IT Services model is here to stay and the Gen AI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for them.”
Live Updates
Infosys Q4 FY26 Results LIVE: Follow Live Coverage on Dividend Announcement, Share price and Revenue Growth Updates
10:11 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Infosys Last year performance
For Q3FY26, the IT major Infosys reported a YoY decline of more than 2% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,654 crore from Rs 6,806 crore reported in Q3FY25.On a sequential basis, the company reported a decline of nearly 10% from Rs 7,364 crore reported in Q2FY26.
Its revenue from operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 45,479 crore, rising nearly 9% YoY against Rs 41,764 crore reported for the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its topline rose by over 2% from Rs 44,490 crore reported in Q2FY26.
09:46 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Infosys Result Timing
The company had scheduled a two-day board meeting, which commenced on April 22, to approve and review its financial statements. It is likely that the senior management will release the result today, post-market hours.
Brokerages expect Infosys Q4 revenue to see seasonal weakness due to fewer billings and seasonal factors caused by the Iran war and currency depreciation. They add that the rather muted revenue growth will also limit the company’s Q4 net profit.
09:33 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Share Price down 1%
The share price of Infosys was down nearly 1% in early trade at Rs 1,256.65 on BSE. The IT major's stock is nearing its 52-week low of Rs 1,215.
09:23 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Infosys Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Welcome to live blog
Greetings! Indian IT bellwether, Infosys is all set to declare its quarterly and full-year audited results today, i.e. April 23. The company's board is also likely to recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.
The numbers of Infosys would be in special focus as other IT majors like Wipro, TCS, and HCLTech have already declared their results delivering a rather muted performance. Follow Financial Express.com to see an extensive coverage of the Infosys result.