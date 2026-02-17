Indian IT firm Infosys has announced its collaboration with AI firm Anthropic for the development of enterprise AI solutions for companies spanning telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development, the company announced in its regulatory filing.

The partnership starts in telecommunications. Infosys will create a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents for industry-specific operations. It will then expand across other industries like financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Infosys and Anthropic: Scope of collaboration

Under the scope of this collaboration, Anthropic will integrate its Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys’s AI Topaz. This is aimed at helping the IT major automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require, the company said in its filing.

“Together, Infosys and Anthropic aim to help clients reimagine the enterprise operating model by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI, and engineering scale into one unified approach,” Infosys said in its filing.

It added that the core focus of the partnership will be agentic AI. This essentially includes systems that not only answer questions but also handle multi-step tasks independently, like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews.

“Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions,” the IT major added.

Infosys and Anthropic: Industry-specific AI model

As part of this partnership, both companies will develop custom AI agents to deliver industry-specific solutions. These include:

For telecommunications: AI agents will help modernize networks, simplify customer management, and improve service delivery.

For financial services: AI agents will help with risk assessment and management, handle compliance reporting, and help deliver personalized customer services. This includes tailored financial advice based on the client’s needs.

For manufacturing and engineering: Claude will help fasten product design and simulation, which will help reduce R&D timelines. The company added that this would enable engineers to try out more iterations before production.

For software development: Infosys said that teams would utilize Claude Code to write, test, and debug code. Infosys is already using Claude Code within its exponential engineering organization.

Infosys and Anthropic: Management commentary

Commenting on the partnership, Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, said, “Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, said, “Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible……the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises.”

Infosys: Share Price

In morning trade, the share price of Infosys was up nearly 3%. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by over 16%, while over the past one year, the stock has declined by nearly 24%.