The share price of Info Edge has jumped 10% after the company released its Q1FY27 business update. The company posted a 14% year-on-year growth for its standalone billing at Rs 737 crore against Rs 644.20 crore reported in the same quarter a year-ago period.

Info Edge recruitment business rises 17%

The company which operates platforms like Naukri.com and Naukrigulf saw its recruitment solutions segment increase 17% YoY at Rs 552.70 crore in comparison to Rs 470.30 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Info Edge’s real-estate segment, 99acres posted its April-June billings at Rs 110.10 crore, reflecting a jump of more than 16% from Rs 94.40 crore reported in Q1FY26, and its matrimonial business Jeevasathi increased its growth by 14% at Rs 39.60 crore from Rs 34.70 reported in the same fiscal last year.

Info Edge education business falls 23% YoY

However, the company’s educational portal Shiksha saw a YoY decline of nearly 23% in its business at Rs 34.60 crore from Rs 44.80 crore reported for the quarter ending March, 2025.

Info Edge: Q4 Financial Performance

The company reported its Q4FY6 consolidated net profit at Rs 565.9 crore rising 22% YoY from Rs 463 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The firm’s revenue from operations for the Jan-March quarter was pegged at Rs 869 crore rising nearly 21% YoY from Rs 749 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Info Edge share price

The Info Edge share price has gained 10% intra-day on NSE. Over the past one month the company’s share price has increased by more than 14%, while over the past six months it has fallen by 15%.

However, on a calendar year basis, Info Edge’s share price decreased by over 15% in 2026 so far.

About company

Info Edge is an Indian tech firm which operates websites naukri, naukri golf, shiksha etc. It is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.