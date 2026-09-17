Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s rapid growth in infrastructure, logistics and technology is boosting the country’s manufacturing sector. He added that better connectivity and faster movement of goods will help the economy grow further.

Speaking at the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Modi said recent developments in fintech, logistics and dedicated freight corridors show the pace at which India is changing.

“India’s economy is growing… The world’s trust in India is also growing… If we look at just the past 15 days, it gives us an idea of the direction in which India is moving and the speed at which it is progressing,” Modi said.

He pointed to the Global Fintech Fest held in Mumbai around 10 days ago, where discussions focused on inclusive finance through agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology.

World’s trust in India reflected at BRICS

Referring to the BRICS Summit held in India, the Prime Minister said the event was another example of the trust that countries have placed in India.

“India successfully concluded the BRICS Summit. The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration with everyone’s support is one more piece of evidence of India’s global credibility. And SEMICON India being held amid such major achievements is another significant milestone,” Modi said.

He said confidence in India is growing in areas ranging from international diplomacy to critical industries such as semiconductors.

PM Modi asks global semiconductor firms to tap India’s growing tech ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked global semiconductor companies and equipment manufacturers to make use of the growing opportunities in India’s high-tech sector. He said India has already built the basic infrastructure needed for next-generation technologies such as compound semiconductors and silicon photonics.

“When a country like ours succeeds in a critical industry, it strengthens the global supply chain—a fact that has become even more significant at a time when supply chains are being weaponised. We should view these transformations taking place in India through this broader perspective,” the Prime Minister said.

India preparing to become a new manufacturing hub

Modi said the semiconductor industry is facing several challenges and the world needs new and reliable manufacturing centres.

“The semiconductor industry is facing numerous challenges. Amidst these challenges, the world is in dire need of new and reliable manufacturing hubs, and I say this with full responsibility. I assure you that India is continuously preparing itself for this role,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India is also working to make its supply chains stronger through several policy and structural reforms.

“India is also emphasising the strengthening of supply chains and has implemented several reforms to achieve this,” he added.

He said these reforms are aimed at making India a stronger destination for semiconductor design, manufacturing and assembly.

Push for compound semiconductors, silicon photonics

Modi said India is also preparing for technologies that will play an important role in future digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

“From the manufacturing of various compound semiconductors to integrating silicon photonics into the ecosystem, all of this is essential for AI-enabling infrastructure, and we must move forward together in this direction. The necessary foundation for this has already been laid,” he said.

The Prime Minister also made a direct appeal to global semiconductor equipment and component companies attending the event.

“I urge the leaders of equipment companies present here not to miss these opportunities,” Modi said.

India training engineers for semiconductor industry

Modi also highlighted the government’s efforts to create a skilled workforce for the semiconductor sector.

“Our government has set a target to train 1 lakh engineering students for the semiconductor industry, and we have already trained over 70,000 of them,” he said.

He also called on Indian students and researchers working in the country and abroad to contribute to the development of advanced technology in India.

“I call upon the youth—whether they are conducting research in India or abroad—to come forward and participate in the development of advanced technology here,” he added.

3,000 km of freight corridors become operational

Modi said another major development took place during the same period, with around 3,000 kilometres of dedicated freight corridors becoming fully operational.

“During the same period, around 3,000 kilometres of dedicated freight corridors in India became fully operational. I am talking about these 10 days of September, not about something from the past,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the new freight corridors will help goods move faster across the country and improve India’s logistics network. “This will accelerate movement across the country, improve logistics and give new strength to manufacturing,” he added.

The Prime Minister said these developments show how infrastructure and technology are moving together as India works towards expanding its manufacturing base.

Modi links Vishwakarma Jayanti with India’s technology push

The Prime Minister also highlighted the fact that SEMICON India 2026 is being held on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

He said the occasion represents India’s traditional focus on construction and manufacturing, while the semiconductor industry reflects the country’s ambitions in modern technology.

“Today is also the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my best wishes to all citizens on Vishwakarma Jayanti. In our tradition, Lord Vishwakarma is considered a symbol of the power of creation and construction,” Modi said.

He also referred to the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme on the same day.

“And look at the coincidence: the PM Vishwakarma scheme is also being launched today. On one hand, we have our centuries-old tradition of construction and on the other, the technology and vision of the 21st century,” he said.

“This is also the inspiration behind our vision of a self-reliant and developed India,” Modi added.

Fifth edition of SEMICON India

Welcoming delegates from India and abroad, PM Modi announced the fifth edition of SEMICON India.

“This is the fifth edition of SEMICON India taking place. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. To the guests who have arrived from abroad, I extend a special welcome to India,” he said.

“Friends, today is also the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my warmest greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti to all fellow countrymen,” he added.

SEMICON India 2026 is a three-day national convention focused on India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. The event is being held from September 17 to 19 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

This year’s theme is “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.”

The event has been organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and SEMI.

More than 600 exhibitors are taking part in the event, while delegations from over 50 countries have also arrived. The event brings together global and Indian companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, startups, academic institutions and students from across the semiconductor value chain.

Global participation in India’s semiconductor push

The exhibition includes country pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden. State government pavilions have also been set up at the event.

A dedicated Startup Pavilion is showcasing companies working across different parts of the semiconductor ecosystem. The exhibition covers the entire journey of semiconductor production and technology, from raw materials and chip design to fabrication, packaging and finished electronic systems.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended the inauguration.