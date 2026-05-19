The share price of Indian Oil Corporation rose 3%, as the country’s largest oil marketing company reported a blockbuster performance for Q4 and also announced a final dividend for FY26. This marks the third dividend payout by the company.

IOC: What’s the final dividend amount

The OMC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The record date for the payment of the final dividend is yet to be announced, and the dividend payments will take place within 30 days from the date of declaration at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Prior to this, the PSU had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in March 2026, and another interim dividend of Rs 5 per share last year in December.

With the addition of final dividend, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 8.50 per share.

IOC Q4: Financial Performance

The company’s Q4FY26 net profit came in at Rs 14,458 crore rising 78% YoY against Rs 8,123 crore reported in the same quarter last year, aided by record refinery throughput, higher fuel sales and improved margins.

The OMC’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 2.36 lakh crore, expanding 7% from Rs 2.21 lakh crore reported in the year-ago period.

IOC said for FY26 it witnessed a strong operational performance across refining, pipelines, petrochemicals, lubricants and fuel marketing businesses.

IOC: Share Price

The IOC share price 3% in the intraday session. Over the past one month the stock has declined by more than 7%, while over the past six months it has fallen by nearly 20%. So far this year the stock is lower by over 18%.

About the company

Indian Oil Corporation is India’s largest oil manufacturing company, operating under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The New Delhi-headquartered PSU distributes petroleum products, retails consumer goods, heavy industrial chemicals, etc.