State-run power producer NTPC has drawn up an investment programme of about Rs 16.86 lakh crore to finance its next phase of expansion, spanning coal-based generation, renewable energy, hydropower, energy storage, mining and nuclear projects.

The plan is designed to take the group’s installed capacity to 149 GW by 2032 and further to 244 GW by 2037, positioning NTPC at the centre of India’s rising electricity demand and energy-transition agenda.

Addressing shareholders at NTPC’s 50th Annual General Meeting on Thursday (August 27), Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said the company is moving beyond its traditional identity as a thermal-power producer to become a diversified, integrated energy company with operations across the energy value chain.

“The next phase will be even more ambitious: 149 GW by 2032 and 244 GW by 2037, with 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032,” Singh said.

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Rs 16.86 lakh crore growth blueprint

The planned cumulative capital expenditure of Rs 16.86 lakh crore signals the scale of NTPC’s long-term expansion. The investment will support conventional generation capacity required for reliable baseload power, while also funding renewable energy, hydroelectric projects, pumped-storage facilities, battery storage, coal and mineral security, nuclear power and emerging energy technologies.

The strategy reflects the difficult balancing act facing India’s largest power generator: meeting fast-growing electricity demand without compromising the country’s clean-energy transition.

NTPC’s expansion will be spread across several parts of the electricity ecosystem rather than confined to building generation plants. The company is strengthening its role in renewable generation, power trading, fuel supply and mining, grid-scale storage and nuclear energy, enabling it to operate as an integrated energy platform.

Singh said NTPC’s objective is to remain a dependable supplier of electricity while changing its generation mix over time.

“NTPC will continue to be a dependable partner in India’s growth while transforming itself into a diversified and integrated energy company,” he said.

Capacity target rises to 244 GW

NTPC Group has set a target of reaching 149 GW of installed generation capacity by 2032, from around 89 GW currently. This implies the addition of roughly 60 GW in the coming years, supported by a project pipeline of nearly 35.7 GW.

The company then plans to scale up sharply in the subsequent five years, taking group capacity to 244 GW by 2037. The target underlines NTPC’s confidence that India’s demand for power will keep expanding, driven by industrialisation, urban growth, infrastructure construction, electric mobility, digital services and data-centre development.

Peak electricity demand in India has already crossed 270 GW and is expected to rise to around 459 GW by 2036, Singh said. This would require substantial investment not only in generation capacity but also in transmission networks, storage systems, fuel supplies and grid-balancing technologies.

For NTPC, the large investment programme is therefore aimed at capturing a significant share of India’s future demand while protecting energy security during the transition towards cleaner sources.

Renewables to form a ‘major pillar’

Renewable energy will be a key part of NTPC’s capacity addition programme. The company has set a target of 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, including solar, wind and hybrid projects. Its green-energy subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, more than doubled renewable power generation to 14.6 billion units in 2026. The performance indicates that renewable assets are becoming a more material component of the group’s generation portfolio, even as thermal plants continue to provide the bulk of NTPC’s dependable power supply.

The company is also investing in systems needed to address the intermittency of solar and wind power. These include battery energy storage systems, pumped-storage projects and long-duration energy-storage technologies.

Storage will become increasingly important as renewable capacity rises, because it can absorb excess electricity during periods of high solar or wind generation and supply power when output falls or demand peaks.

Nuclear emerges as a strategic opportunity

Nuclear power has been identified as another major long-term growth area for NTPC. The company aims to contribute around 30 GW of nuclear capacity towards India’s national target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

NTPC is moving ahead with the 2.8 GW Mahi Banswara nuclear project in Rajasthan and is evaluating further nuclear opportunities in multiple states.

Unlike solar and wind plants, nuclear stations can generate electricity continuously and provide stable, low-carbon power. This makes them strategically important for an electricity system expected to rely increasingly on variable renewable sources, especially as industrial demand and data-centre consumption grow.

A 30 GW nuclear portfolio would mark a significant strategic shift for NTPC, which has historically been dominated by coal-fired generation.

Record capacity addition in 2026

NTPC Group added a record 9.6 GW of capacity in 2026, its highest annual addition so far. Nearly 60% of the new capacity came from non-fossil fuel sources, indicating the company’s accelerating shift towards renewables, hydro and other cleaner generation technologies.

The group’s installed capacity has now reached about 89 GW. With nearly 35.7 GW of projects under development, NTPC has a visible project pipeline to support capacity additions in the near term.

The focus in the coming years will be on timely execution of projects under construction, faster renewable and storage deployment, stronger fuel security and expansion into nuclear energy and new energy businesses.

Financial strength supports investment push

NTPC’s expansion plan comes against a backdrop of stronger financial performance. The group reported its highest-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs 27,546 crore in 2026, a rise of 15% over the previous year.

Standalone profit after tax increased 18% to Rs 23,162 crore. Despite higher capital expenditure, the company improved its debt-equity ratio to 1.32, giving it a relatively strong balance-sheet base for the planned investment cycle.

The scale of the Rs 16.86 lakh crore programme means NTPC will need to rely on a mix of internal cash generation, debt funding, equity support, strategic partnerships and project-specific financing. Its financial performance and status as India’s largest state-owned power producer could help it mobilise capital for long-gestation infrastructure projects, particularly in nuclear, hydro and storage.

Balancing coal, clean power and energy security

NTPC’s roadmap highlights the key challenge in India’s power sector: expanding clean electricity rapidly while ensuring uninterrupted and affordable power supply. Coal-based generation is expected to remain important for grid reliability and meeting round-the-clock demand, particularly during evening peaks, heatwaves and periods of lower renewable output. At the same time, renewable energy, storage and nuclear power will play a growing role in lowering the carbon intensity of the electricity mix.

The company’s investment plan is therefore not simply a capacity-addition programme but it is an attempt to reshape NTPC into a broad-based energy company capable of supplying dependable power, securing fuel, integrating variable renewables and building low-carbon baseload generation. With India’s peak power demand projected to climb towards 459 GW by 2036, NTPC’s ability to execute this investment pipeline on time and manage financing, land, fuel, transmission and regulatory challenges will be critical to both its own growth ambitions and the country’s wider energy-security goals.