India Index raises $500,000 in seed round

The India Index LLC, a cloud-based B2B supply chain marketplace, has raised $500,000 in their seed funding round, led by a group of private investors from the United States and India.

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, Vaaman Sehgal of the Motherson Group and Robert Lansing of Westminster Capital were the key investors in the pre-seed round along with other private investors.

The marketplace helps American buyers and Indian suppliers search, filter and vet supply chain partners through a seamless and cost-effective process.

From JSW Group to Bharat Forge Limited, some of India’s largest enterprises use India Index to capture export opportunities in the US market.

The platform is used by start-ups and Fortune 500 companies to search and evaluate supply chain partners.

Samir N. Kapadia, a US-India trade advisor and tech startup executive, is the founder and the chief executive officer of India Index.

On fund deployment, Kapadia said, “With India Index, we are committed to increasing visibility, connectivity and commercial activity between US buyers and Indian suppliers. With the funds, we are building capacities to optimize the platform, going beyond search, evaluation, document review and workflow management solutions.”

“The United States has long been a valuable trade partner for India, but small and medium sized companies across our country lack the tools and resources to access those export markets. India Index will help democratize access for all Indian companies that want to participate in global trade,” said Parth Jindal, investor and board of advisors member.