Indian companies are increasingly turning to captive green power, setting up or tying up with renewable energy projects to secure electricity supplies, hedge against grid dependence and meet decarbonisation targets. This trend adds a new dimension to recent years’ shift to thermal captive power, which was helped by the liberalisation of captive coal mining and provisions allowing surplus captive power to be sold to the grid.

The use of RE as captive power has strengthened the business case for companies to generate their own electricity, industry sources say. These captive capacities make companies largely immune to inflated spot power costs amid supply shortages. The shift is most visible in power-intensive sectors such as steel, cement and metals, where electricity is a major operating cost and uninterrupted supply is critical.

UltraTech Cement, for instance, has around 2 GW of captive renewable capacity, JSW Steel about 1 GW and Ambuja Cements close to 980 MW. Hindalco and Tata Steel have also built captive renewable capacity. More capacity is coming. JSW Steel has another 1.5 GW in various stages of commissioning, while Tata Steel has nearly 800 MW in the pipeline, showing that own-use renewable power is becoming a larger part of industrial electricity procurement.

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Captive power allows a company to generate or arrange electricity mainly for its own factories or offices instead of buying its entire requirement from the local distribution company.

The economics are also becoming harder for industry to ignore. A 2026 study by JMK Research and partners found that electricity can account for up to 40% of operating costs in the secondary steel sector. Renewable power in several states was available at Rs 4.5-6 per unit, compared with grid tariffs of Rs 7-8 per unit. The study identified group-captive procurement as one of the most scalable options for industrial consumers.

“The trend reflects evolution of India’s industrial power consumption pattern and expanding industrial base while supporting corporate sustainability goals and country’s long-term decarbonization ambitions,” said Shardul Fadnavis, Partner, Climate & Energy, PwC India.

Fadnavis said power-intensive industries need uninterrupted 24×7 electricity, while businesses operating largely during daylight hours can find captive renewables particularly attractive.

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“Captive generation concept is not new. Long-standing regulation, cheaper renewables, supportive policies, and procurement mandates have accelerated its adoption,” he said. Companies are increasingly seeking cost certainty, energy security and cleaner power.

The shift is spreading beyond heavy industry. Maruti Suzuki is increasing renewable electricity use through in-house solar generation and external green-power procurement. Renewables accounted for nearly 23% of electricity consumed at its manufacturing facilities in FY26 and the company expects this to rise to 85% by FY31.

“Maruti Suzuki is enhancing the use of renewable electricity in manufacturing through in-house solar power generation and external green power procurement,” said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki. The company plans an outlay of about Rs 1,000 crore as it seeks to reduce manufacturing emissions from 615,000 tonnes a year to 266,000 tonnes by FY31.

Tata Motors is following a similar mix of rooftop solar, captive and group-captive renewable projects and long-term green-power arrangements. Renewable electricity accounted for about 78% of consumption at its passenger-vehicle operations and 51% at its commercial-vehicle operations in FY26.

The company has also tied up wind-solar hybrid projects for multiple manufacturing facilities, showing how corporate renewable procurement is moving beyond rooftop installations towards larger dedicated projects.

The model is spreading to offices and commercial real estate. Embassy REIT operates a 100 MW solar park in Karnataka that supplies renewable electricity to its business parks. “Our 100 MW solar park in Karnataka supplies renewable energy to our business parks, strengthening energy security, enhancing long-term cost efficiency and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Amit Shetty, CEO, Embassy REIT.

WeWork India is setting up a 10 MWp solar plant for its Bengaluru operations. Renewable sources currently account for close to 40% of its electricity consumption, and the project is expected to take that share to around 50%.

“Captive renewable power gives us an opportunity to bring greater predictability to costs, reduce exposure to tariff fluctuations and take more control over how we meet our energy needs,” said Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO, WeWork India.

Fadnavis expects adoption to accelerate as competitive renewable tariffs, reliability and sustainability increasingly converge, making captive power a strategic energy tool for Indian businesses over time, rather than simply a sustainability-led corporate initiative alone.