‘India can leapfrog to flash-based storage’

India is a critical hub for analytics, high-performance computing, and chip design, driving demand for advanced storage solutions. “However, it (India) is a price-sensitive country and our enterprise storage based on flash technology presents an excellent solution — at a cost comparable to traditional disk storage,” Rob Lee, CTO at Santa Clara, California-based data storage firm, Pure Storage, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

Also Read Su-Kam Power Systems sets new standards for Green Energy Storage Solutions



How has Pure Storage’s share in the Indian storage market grown? Are the storage demands of Indian customers different from that of other markets?

The Indian enterprise storage market is expected to outpace the global market, with projected growth in the low to mid-teens over the next five years. Pure Storage has been generating strong growth since starting operations in India. In CY2022 alone, Pure grew 252.5%, outpacing the overall market according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker.

Also Read Optimizing warehouse space: How ASRS maximizes storage capacity at India warehousing intra logistics companies



As India is a price-sensitive country, Pure’s QLC flash technology presents an excellent solution. We offer enterprise storage based on flash at a comparable cost to traditional disk storage, allowing customers to enjoy enhanced performance and reliability without compromising on cost-effectiveness.

System integrators play a significant role in the Indian market, and there is a level of price sensitivity, particularly in developing segments. While there may be some differences in price points and partner involvement, the fundamental application sets and workloads are very similar to those in other markets. Although the domestic data centre market in India is relatively smaller, it is experiencing faster growth.

What are the key trends in the enterprise storage space?

There are a couple of key trends when we look at the data storage industry. First, there is a shift in how data is generated and consumed. In the past, most data was transactional and business-related. Now, however, a substantial portion of data growth is machine-generated, sourced from smartphones capturing images and videos, security data, log data, IoT data, and more.

Second, there has been a transformative shift in data storage technology. Traditional hard disk-based technologies continue to be replaced by flash storage, and this transition shows no signs of slowing down. At Pure, we differentiate ourselves by our unique approach to utilising flash. Instead of standard solid-state drives (SSDs) in devices, we have developed proprietary technology that maximises the advantages of flash. This innovative approach enables us to outperform the industry, delivering superior performance, reliability, and efficiency for our global customers.

What are the opportunities in India?

India holds substantial potential in the data processing and storage market. Localised solutions are necessary to handle the massive volumes of data generated. The rapid growth of the Indian economy and enterprises also drives increased spending on enterprise technology. India can leapfrog legacy technologies and directly adopt advanced solutions like flash storage, unlike markets with a higher reliance on outdated disk-based systems. This positions India to embrace state-of-the-art technology as its enterprise storage market expands.

How is India R&D pushing the innovation charter for Pure Storage?

Our global R&D site strategy is distinct and goes beyond treating sites as satellite offices. We aim to establish highly coordinated yet autonomous sites that take ownership of significant portions of product development and functionality. This ownership includes R&D, testing, product management, and marketing. The litmus test is when engineers from different sites consult and make decisions together, demonstrating equal footing and distributed decision-making. By expanding into cities like Prague and Bengaluru, Pure taps into a broader global talent pool.