ICICI Bank Q4 results are scheduled to be released on April 18. ICICI Bank, in its regulatory filing, said that they will release the audited standalone and consolidated result for the fourth quarter. The bank could also potentially announce a dividend.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Date and Time

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31,” ICICI Bank noted.

ICICI Bank Q4: What analysts are expecting

Motilal Oswal expects ICICI Bank to post steady growth, supported by strong loans, stable margins, and good asset quality. “We estimate 15% loan CAGR over FY26-28,” Motilal Oswal noted.

The brokerage expects margins to remain stable in the 4.3-4.4% range and deposits to grow at around 14% CAGR over the next few years.

Motilal Oswal noted that asset quality of ICICI Bank remains best-in-class, driven by strong underwriting and robust monitoring systems, with contingency provisions of Rs 13,100 ( approximately 0.9% of loans). “We estimate GNPA/NNPA to improve to approximately 1.4%/0.3% by FY28, with normalized credit costs at approximately 45-50bp.”

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ICICI Bank’s Q3FY26

In its Q3FY26, ICICI Bank reported a decline in its consolidated net profit falling 2.68% year-on-year to Rs 12,537.98 crore. On a standalone basis, profit dropped over 4% to Rs 12,883 crore, largely due to an Reserve Bank of India-mandated provision of Rs 1,283 crore. This was linked to agricultural loans that were incorrectly classified as priority sector lending over the years, impacting overall profitability despite otherwise healthy business growth.

Excluding this one-off provisioning impact, the bank said profit would have grown around %, supported by a 7.7% rise in net interest income and strong loan growth across segments. Asset quality remained stable with improved gross NPAs at 1.53%, while non-interest income also saw double-digit growth.

ICICI Bank Dividend News

There is no clarity on ICICI Bank Dividend announcement this quarter.