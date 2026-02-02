Hyundai Motor India released its financial results for Q3FY26, reporting a nearly 6% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,234 crore, compared with Rs 1,160 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenue, margins and profitability

For Q3FY26, the company’s revenue increased by nearly 8% to Rs 17,973 crore, as against Rs 16,648 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Hyundai Motor India’s EBITDA for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 2,018 crore, compared with Rs 1,875 crore in Q3FY25.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin for Q3FY26 was at 11.2%, marginally lower than 11.3% reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, said, “Notably, on a year-to-date basis, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8% as against 12.5% last year, supported by our efforts towards improving the sales mix and implementing prudent cost control measures. As we move ahead, the robust January ’26 sales numbers give us strong momentum towards a healthy 2026.”

Sales performance and cost structure

On a year-on-year basis, exports rose 21%, with Q3FY26 exports at 48,888 units compared with 40,386 units in Q3FY25.

Domestic sales, however, were up only marginally by 0.4%, with Q3FY26 domestic sales at 1,46,548 units as against 1,46,022 units in Q3FY25. The company said overall sales volumes grew on the back of GST tailwinds and healthy contributions from exports.

The company’s material cost ratio declined to 71.4% in Q3FY26 from 73.1% in Q3FY25. Employee costs increased to 3.9% for the reporting quarter from 3.6% in Q3FY25.

For Q3FY26, the finance cost ratio stood at 0.2%, unchanged from Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, the ratio of other expenses rose to 13.5% from 12% reported in Q3FY25.

The company’s net worth for the quarter ended December stood at Rs 18,797 crore, up nearly 28% from Rs 14,688 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Basic earnings per share also increased to Rs 15.19, compared with Rs 14.29 in the same quarter last year.

Hyundai Motors India: Share Price

Following the announcement of its financial results, the company’s shares closed in green at Rs 2,202.8, up 1.5% from its previous close. Over the past one month the company’s stock has declined by nearly 3%. While over the past one year the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 23%